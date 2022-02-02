Local resident left ‘appalled’ at fly-tipping site in Bosham

A local resident was left ‘appalled’ after he came across a fly-tipping site around Bosham Hoe. SUS-220202-121441001

Andrew Lyons was on his morning run when he found piles of rubbish around Bosham Hoe.

He said: “I regularly run and cycle round this area and have done for years. It is unusual to come across fly tipping which made this mornings incident even more appalling. We have beautiful countryside in this area.

“I have reported this to the Police Online but I doubt there’s anything can be done. In particular whilst finishing my run I was unable to see any domestic CCTV that might be helpful .

“Whilst urban areas are well served by good CCTV. Rural areas are not and Fly tipping is though clearly a problem. Technology is getting cheaper and cheaper. I wonder if it might be possible to install a network of cheap small webcams on telegraph poles or other objects.

“Like speeding cameras there would be warning signs. Like speeding camera coverage need not be 100%

“However, there would be a significant deterrent. Although accurate vehicle identification would be difficult with these cameras given that the Police would know the date and time, APNR cameras on nearby A roads could be checked to identify the vehicles?