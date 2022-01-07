Loft conversion plans at Petworth Surgery approved

Plans for a loft conversion at Petworth Surgery has been approved by the South Downs National Park Authority SUS-220701-122358001

Mr Hafiza Bhaba’s application for a loft conversion at Petworth Surgery on Grove Street has been approved.

The plans will convert part of the attic space at Petworth Surgery to create additional staff meeting rooms, a kitchenette, WC and storage rooms.

The new build will create additional surgery rooms on the ground floor.

The design also includes minor alterations to the ground floor layout, as well as the insertion of roof lights in to the existing roof.