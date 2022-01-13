Midhurst bank site to become houses despite parking concerns

The plans (SDNP/20/04635/FUL) submitted on behalf of applicants Gillian Gordon-Rawlins and Alison Barnes in October 2020.

They detail the conversion of the former Lloyds Bank in Church Hill into four town houses on the ground and first floor and includes the demolition of single story extensions to the rear of the property.

A spokesperson for Midhurst Town Council said in an objection letter: "The Town Council does not support this application until it is amended to provide the required affordable housing unit."

The former Lloyds Bank in Church Hill, Midhurst. Picture courtesy of Google Streetview

The objection was later lifted after the developer agreed to provide one affordable unit in the redevelopment of the building.

The council's objection was supported by member of the Midhurst Society who added that more car parking spaces would be needed.

The objection read: "The Midhurst Society agrees with the objections regarding affordable homes by CDC and MTC and also note there is no indication of parking on site and in accordance with the parking SDP algorithm there should be at least five parking spaces.

"When these issues are addressed we may support the application."

There is no indication that the applicant made any changes with regards to parking provisions.

Part of the design and access/ heritage statement reads: "The existing former bank and dwelling above did not have any private on-site parking provision, with bank employees and the dwelling using public car parks in Midhurst.

"There are currently no cycle storage facilities on the site, but the proposed scheme does include for these, by creating more private amenity space at the rear of the former bank to include two cycle stores for each dwelling.

"There are public car parks in Midhurst located at North Street with 170 spaces, Post Office, Grange Road with 43 spaces, The Grange with 303 spaces.