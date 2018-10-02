Midhurst car park improvements agreed

A car park in Midhurst is to get a £55,000 facelift amid fears its deteriorating surface could become a health & safety issue.

At a meeting of Chichester District Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (October 2), members approved the release of £55,000 from reserves to carry out work at the North Street car park.

A report to the meeting stated: “The surface is now deteriorating at an increased rate and there is concern that unless the car park is completely re-surfaced it could present a health and safety issue.”

The money will be used to re-line and resurface the 177-space car park.

The meeting was told that the work was likely to be carried out on a phased basis to ensure the car park could still be partly used.

Extra spaces will be made available at Grange Road and in the post office car park while the work is carried out.