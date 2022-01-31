Midhurst Greenway shared path proposals go on display

A footway in Midhurst could be widened so wheelchair and mobility scooter users, and people on bikes, can share the path with pedestrians. SUS-220131-163223001

Initial proposals for The Midhurst Greenway, shared, off-road path go on display in The Willow Room at The Grange Centre, Midhurst, from 3pm to 7pm on Friday, February 4.

Officers will be available at the exhibition to answer any questions and a form will be provided for feedback.

The Midhurst Greenway is a shared off-road path for wheelchair and mobility scooter users, walkers, and people on bikes.

Midhurst Greenway is one of over 300 proposed improvements featuring in the West Sussex Walking and Cycling Strategy 2016-2026.

The route was suggested by Midhurst Area Cycling and is supported by the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) Midhurst Town Council and Chichester District Council, which owns the Jubilee Path.

The proposed first phase for the scheme would run from just south of New Road to the eastern end of The Wharf.

A potential second phase may be progressed by the South Downs National Park Authority.

There will be an exhibition on the proposed phase one improvements which will take place between 3pm - 7pm on Friday 4th February in The Willow Room at the Grange Centre, Midhurst.

The proposals, which are included in the County Council’s walking and cycling strategy, will also be available to view in Midhurst Library at the Grange Centre from February 5 for one week.

People will be also able to provide feedback on the plans between 31 January and 25 February by visiting yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk