Midhurst market: Council to look at possibility of 'community market'

Using the lessons learnt from of a market which ran in Market Square for just six weeks, councillors at a community and environment committee meeting on Monday said they would explore the idea of a ‘community market’ — but are not making any promises.

Chair of the committee, cllr Mark Purves said: "We found that the markets we have been involved with have been a wonderful exercise for the council and the people of Midhurst in terms of understanding how a market could or couldn't work in the town.

“What we are going to explore, but are not making any commitments to, is the idea of a Midhurst community market.

"Not a farmer's market and not like the Grange monthly markets but a community-led market for small businesses and local produce.

“There are models out there that follow those kinds of parameters. We are just going to explore what that could look like.”