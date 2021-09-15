Midhurst market: Council to look at possibility of 'community market'
A new community market could be on the cards for Midhurst.
Using the lessons learnt from of a market which ran in Market Square for just six weeks, councillors at a community and environment committee meeting on Monday said they would explore the idea of a ‘community market’ — but are not making any promises.
Midhurst market scrapped following complaints from retailersChair of the committee, cllr Mark Purves said: “We found that the markets we have been involved with have been a wonderful exercise for the council and the people of Midhurst in terms of understanding how a market could or couldn’t work in the town.
“What we are going to explore, but are not making any commitments to, is the idea of a Midhurst community market.
Scrapping of popular Midhurst market 'absolutely ridiculous', residents say“Not a farmer’s market and not like the Grange monthly markets but a community-led market for small businesses and local produce.
“There are models out there that follow those kinds of parameters. We are just going to explore what that could look like.”
The town council is hoping to hold a consultation with local businesses some time next week, cllr Purves said, and if a community market were to go ahead, it would be in the spring or summer next year.