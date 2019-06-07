Motion of no confidence in Tory council leader tabled

A motion of no confidence in West Sussex County Council’s Tory leader Louise Goldsmith has been tabled by the Lib Dems.

This follows an inadequate rating for the county’s children’s services from Ofsted last month.

The report, described ‘long-standing, widespread and serious weaknesses’ in the provision of services to some of the most vulnerable children in the county, and listed a dozen areas which needed improvement.

The Department for Education has now officially appointed a commissioner to work with West Sussex County Council to ensure the improvements are put in place.

The motion will be discussed at a Full Council meeting today (Friday June 7).

More to follow.