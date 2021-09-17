MP Gillian Keegan appointed to new role in government reshuffle

Gillian Keegan has served as minister for apprenticeships and skills since February 2020.

But she now moves from the Department for Education to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Under Secretary of State Sajid Javid she will serve as minister of state for care.

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan SUS-201119-152055003

On Twitter she said: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the apprenticeships and skills minister, working to level up opportunities across the country. It has been wonderful to work with so many exceptional teachers, colleges, learning providers, businesses and most of all students.

“I am hugely grateful to the Department for Education staff for their support, in particular my private office team. There’s a huge amount of exciting work ongoing in the DfE - I wish Nadhim Zahawi & his team all the best as they continue improving our education system.

“I am honoured to have been asked by Boris Johnson to join the Department of Health and Social Care.

“There are significant challenges ahead and I am looking forward to working closely with Sajid Javid and the team to get stuck in.”

As well as Mr Zahawi taking over from Gavin Williamson at the DfE, long-time schools minister Nick Gibb has also left the department.

Other big changes in the reshuffle saw Liz Truss replace Dominic Raab as Foreign Secretary, who in turn becomes Justice Secretary.

Ms Keegan will have plenty of challenges to look forward to in her new role.