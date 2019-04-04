MP joins Cub Scouts to reduce homelessness through donations to Depaul UK

Arundel and South Down’s MP recently joined Cub Scouts as they packed shopping bags to raise funds for a homelessness charity.

This March, MP Nick Herbert went with Cub Scouts from both Bury and Pulborough to their local Tesco for the special fundraiser.

In return for helping the Tesco staff, the Cubs were able to raise a total amount of £270.28 to support the work of their chosen charity, Depaul UK.

Mr Herbert was joined at the event by his partner Jason Eades, senior partnership manager for Depaul.

Jason said:““I was so pleased to join the cubs on Saturday afternoon for a charity bag pack to help raise funds to support Depaul International’s work in the UK and overseas to tackle homelessness.

“I was touched that the cubs decided themselves they wanted to raise funds to help homeless people and awareness of the plight of some of the most vulnerable in society. On behalf of everyone at Depaul I want to thank all the cubs involved.”

The Cub Scouts felt inspired to carry out this fund raiser after Nick and Jason had recently visited the group to inform them on the many issues surrounding homelessness.

Leader of Bury Cub Pack of 1st Pulborough and West Chiltington Scout Group, Jonathan Pearce, said: “The Cubs were moved to hear about the issues faced by the homeless and were interested to learn about the supportive work of Depaul International/UK.

“The Cubs agreed they would like to do something to contribute to the charity and we are hugely grateful to Tesco Pulborough for the opportunity to conduct this bag pack to raise funds.

“We would also like to thank Nick and Jason for their interest and their ongoing encouragement.”

For more on Depaul UK and the work the charity carries out visit https://uk.depaulcharity.org/.