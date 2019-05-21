New Conservative leader at Chichester District Council

A new Conservative leader of Chichester District Council has been selected following elections earlier this month.

The Tories went into polling day with a commanding majority but lost a number of seats and now have exactly half, 18 of 36 seats on the council.

Days later Tony Dignum announced he was stepping down as council leader after four years at the helm, saying leading the council with no overall control ‘requires a new approach best delivered by someone else’.

At today’s meeting Eileen Lintill, who served as Mr Dignum’s deputy, succeeded him as leader.

She said it was a privilege and she was looking forward to working with everyone ‘to meet the challenges ahead’.

• Mr Dignum will serve as cabinet member for finance, growth, place and regeneration

• Susan Taylor is cabinet member for planning and deputy leader.

• Peter Wilding is cabinet member for housing, revenues and benefits

• Penny Plant is cabinet member for the environment and Chichester contract services

• Roy Briscoe is cabinet member for community services and culture

• Norma Graves is cabinet member for corporate services, communications, licensing and events