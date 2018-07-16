New Thameslink interim timetable comes into force

A new interim timetable for Thameslink services has now come into force.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which also runs Southern and Gatwick Express services, committed to running more peak hour trains and providing a more regular service from Sunday (July 15).

This is part of its recovery plan following disruption and cancellations repeatedly suffered by passengers since a new timetable was introduced on May 20.

The touted improvements, which are being made following greater efficiency of driver work schedules, will be a significant stage in its recovery plan, according to GTR.

The rail operator said the revised timetable will be in place until it introduces the full timetable, delivering extra capacity, more frequent trains and new routes across the network.

Full timetables are available on Thameslink’s website.

According to Thameslink’s website: “We are conscious that some stations will see a reduced service from 15 July and passengers have our assurances that every effort is being made to improve that service, with additional services being added where we are able.

“In order to achieve a consistent service, special stop orders (arranging for a train to stop at a station it is not scheduled to, often at short notice) will not be issued other than during times of disruption or if there is a particularly large gap in service.”

The statement continues: “We have adjusted our resources to ensure trains operate at times that benefit the largest number of customers and proportionately, more off-peak services have been removed from the interim timetable. We hope to minimise the impact by advertising these changes in advance and providing alternatives where possible.”

