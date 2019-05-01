Parties pitch for your votes ahead of Chichester District Council election

The major political parties have made their pitch for your votes ahead of this week’s Chichester District election.

All 36 seats are up for election, with polling day on Thursday May 2.

A boundary review has meant a number of wards have had to be changed, while the number of councillors, currently at 48, has been reduced by 12.

Conservative Tony Dignum, leader of the council, said: “Chichester Conservatives promise to continue to apply the principles and values which have underpinned our policies in the past 4 years.

We are compassionate Conservatives who believe in supporting our communities.”

Sarah Sharp, Green Party city councillor and candidate for Chichester South, said: “Putting people’s wellbeing and the planet first is the golden thread running through our vision to make Chichester a safer, healthier, community-centred place.”

Chichester Labour wrote: “With your support, Labour can win in Chichester and implement the transformative new ideas our City and District so desperately need.”

Meanwhile Adrian Moss, leader of the Lib Dem group on the council, said: “It’s not about spending more money. It’s about engaging with the people who know their towns and villages better than anyone. Resources are scarce so it’s more important than ever to find solutions that work for residents.”