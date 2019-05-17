Petworth seeks a new town clerk

Petworth town councillors are searching for a new town clerk after the resignation of Melanie Kite shortly before the local government elections.

Chairman of the town council, Chris Kemp said town councillors were looking for a ‘confident, self managed, numerate and computer literate organised person with good communication skills’ to replace Melanie, who handed in her resignation to the town council at the end of April.

The chairman paid tribute to Melanie saying: “I would like to thank her for all her hard work on behalf of the town council.”

He said the town council was now looking for someone to succeed her who was interested in a career development opportunity in local government and was willing to train to a high standard.

Anyone who is interested in the challenge or who wants more information should contact the town council by emailing clerk@petworth-tc.gov.uk or phone 01798 344883.