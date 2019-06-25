Petworth Town Council puts in offer for former NatWest site

Petworth Town Council could be moving into an historic town building, if their offer is accepted.

The former NatWest bank in Market Square is on the market with international real estate company Avison Young at £350,000 and is based over three floors.

Chairman of Petworth Town Council Chris Kemp said the council would have a lot planned for the building.

He said: “The current offices we are in are not disabled friendly and the tenancy finished next April so we have got to find a new home anywhere.

“We have put in an offer in and it is now just one of those waiting games – it’s not a done deal by a long chalk.

“It comes with a cash machine and we would be able to keep that going.

“The cash machines is in the agreement for five years but that doesn’t mean we can’t find another supplier.

“It’s the only cash machine we have in town – it’s absoultely vital.”

NatWest shut for the last time on June 19 last year as paart of 197 closures by the banking firm across the UK.

Chris added: “I think it is a huge opportunity for the community and we could run all sorts of things in there.

“If you look at what Midhurst is doing with their library which they have just bought – we could do things very similar to that.”

Midhurst Town Council moved in to the Old Library in Knockhundred Row four years ago to move its offices and provide ‘much needed’ community facilities.

“It is only your imagination which will stop you finding things to do with it”

Councillors were invited to tour the grade II listed building which was built in 1901 as The National Westminster Bank.

Chris described it as ‘a very beautiful building’ and said the space available would allow the council to use it for a number of community uses.