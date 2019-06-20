Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 10 and 19.

Planning applications

Birdham

BI/19/01491/TPA: Rowan Nursery, Bell Lane. Remove lower branch on east side of main stem at 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 15), remove lower branch on north-east side of main stem at 7m (above ground level) on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 16), remove lower branch on north-east side of main stem at 10m (above ground level) on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 17), remove dead branch on north-east side of main stem at 8m (above ground level) on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 18), shorten lowest branch on east side by approx. 2.5m on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 19), shorten branches on north-east side by approx. 2.5m on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 20), crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level over garden) on 1 no. Goat Willow tree (quoted as 21), 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 30) and 1 no. English Oak tree (quoted as 40) and remove lower branch on north-east side of main stem at 8m (above ground level) and deadwood on 1 no. Monterey Pine tree (quoted as 22 - D). All 10 no. trees within Groups G1 (quoted as 15-22) and G2 (quoted as 30 and 40) subject to BI/83/00023/TPO.

Bosham

BO/19/01475/DOM: The Hoe, Bosham Hoe. Replacement of connected outbuildings and 1.5 storey extension to the front of the main dwelling.

BO/19/01538/DOM: Hannah Cottage, Brook Avenue. Demolition of single garage. Construction of summer room and carport.

Boxgrove

BX/19/01405/FUL: Tinwood Estate, Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Construction of 1 no. dwelling with landscaping and associated works. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission BX/18/03072/FUL. To reference amended plans showing minor alterations to roof profile.

Bury

SDNP/19/02566/FUL: The Coach House, Leawood Farm, West Burton Lane. New access adjoining West Burton Lane which would serve the Coach House dwelling.

Chichester

CC/19/01122/FUL: Co-op, 52 East Street. Removal of 3 no. existing AC units, installation of 2. no AC units to the west elevation and external plant compound on deck above existing plant cupboard.

CC/19/01183/DOM: Trees, Chestnut Avenue. Single storey side and rear extensions and two storey front and rear extensions.

CC/19/01312/FUL: 122 The Hornet. Proposed two storey rear extension.

CC/19/01373/DOM: 4 Brandy Hole Lane. Erection of detached single storey home gym, garage and office.

CC/19/01441/TPA: 56 Norwich Road. Crown reduce by up to 4m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T36) subject to CC/68/00165/TPO.

CC/19/01451/FUL: Christmas Market Site, North & East Street. Temporary change of use to hold a Christmas market to trade for 4 weeks between November and December 2019, 2020, 2021.

CC/19/01470/DOM: Heronwood, Pine Grove. Removal of existing porch and bay window on front elevation. Construction of new entrance, bay window with balcony over, chimney and window alterations including 4 no. proposed rooflights.

CC/19/01495/FUL: Land North Of 1 Young Street. Construction of a 1 no. dwelling with 1 no. workshop/outbuilding - Variation of Condition 11 of planning application CC/18/02205/FUL - change corten steel cladding be amended to zinc.

CC/19/01507/TPA: The Council House, North Street. Re-pollard by removing up to 3m of re-growth (back to the previous pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) subject to CC/08/00190/TPO.

CC/19/01509/TCA: St Bartholomews, Westgate. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and widths by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Holly tree (marked on plan as T1).

CC/19/01518/TCA: 134 Bognor Road. Notification of intention to crown raise up to 6m (above ground level) on 3 no. Lime trees and reduce astern sector to give a 1.5m clearance (1-1.5m reduction) from adjacent building on closest on 1 no. Lime tree.

CC/19/01529/DOM: Lever House, 20A Lavant Road. Erection of front porch.

CC/19/01531/REM: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. All outstanding Reserved Matters for the erection of 91 dwellings with associated parking, landscaping, informal open space and associated work on Phase 2, Parcel B, pursuant to permission 14/04301/OUT.

CC/19/01540/TPA: 1 King George Gardens. Fell 1 no. Bay tree (T7) subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01539/TPA: Land North Of Junction With Priors Leaze Lane, Cheesmans Lane, Southbourne. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) (back to previous pruning points), crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) and deadwood on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CH/98/00913/TPO.

Cocking

SDNP/19/02604/HOUS: Wolverstone Farmhouse, A286 Cobblers Row To Middlefield, Singleton. Demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of two storey side extension. Erection of porch on the South East Elevation. Alterations and additions to fenestration and various external alterations.

Earnley

E/19/01331/DOM: The Paddocks, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Two storey extension and internal changes.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/02645/TPO: Land North East of Brackenwood Entrance. Fell 2 no. Sweet Chestnut trees (T333 and T335) within woodland (W1) subject to EB/04/00013/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/00934/FUL: Unit J, Hilton Park, East Wittering. Change of use from B1 to D2 to create fitness facilities.

EWB/19/01284/FUL: Stormchase, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Replacement dwelling and associated works. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission EWB/17/02766/FUL. To include revised drawings showing alterations to the approved landscape and the inclusion of a garden store.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/19/01839/FUL: St Pauls Church, Church Lane, Elsted. Installation of gravel system to existing carpark. New tree and hedge planting with grass strip.

SDNP/19/02429/FUL: Tallis Yard, Buriton Road, Treyford. Retrospective replacement haybarn and stable block.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/02365/HOUS: Friday House, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Demolition of garage and swimming pool. Erection of two storey side extension and first floor front extension above existing annexe. Alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/19/02718/LIS: Park View Cottage, 2 Church Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single storey rear extension with 1 no. roof lantern. Change of use of garage to habitable accommodation. Extension of garage in line with new extension with hip to gable end replacement. Alteration to fenestration including proposed front door in place of existing garage door with flat roof porch over.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/01798/HOUS: Applejakks, The Fleet. Demolition of 2 no. existing small sheds. Installation of concrete base and erection of 1 no. proposed new timber shed.

Funtington

FU/19/01031/ELD: 2 Densworth Farm Bungalow, Funtington Road, East Ashling. Existing lawful developmnet - residential use without agricultural tie.

FU/19/01500/PNO: Oakwood West Estate, Moutheys Lane. Applicaiton for prior notification for a forestry storage barn providing secure storage for tools and machinery.

FU/19/01501/PNO: Oakwood West Estate, Moutheys Lane. Link existing hard surface tracks within the woodland and allow the movement of forestry machinery and vehicles for an extended season.

SDNP/19/02567/CCC: Orchard Barn, Common Road. Confirmation of Compliance of Condition 6 from planning permission SDNP/16/03715/FUL.

Kirdford

KD/19/01435/LBC: Irelands House, Village Road. Internal reconfiguration to existing building including the demolition of existing internal partitions.

KD/19/01505/DOM: Belchambers Farm, Staples Hill To Plaistow Road. Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of two storey extension with associated roof works and internal alterations (resubmission of planning applications KD/18/02950/DOM).

KD/19/01506/LBC: Belchambers Farm, Staples Hill To Plaistow Road. Demolition of existing single storey extension and erection of two storey extension with associated roof works and internal alterations (resubmission of planning application KD/18/02951/LBC).

Loxwood

LX/19/01400/FUL: Moores Cottage, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. Erection of a detached dwelling following demolition of free-standing garage.

Milland

SDNP/19/02614/LIS: Tuxlythe House, Milland Lane. Replacement of ground floors, repointing of south-west elevation and repairs to the chimney. Various internal and external alterations and additions.

SDNP/19/02732/LDP: 14 Mill Vale Meadows. Proposed single storey rear with alterationsand additions including changes to fenestration.

North Mundham

NM/19/01499/FUL: Delos, Mill Lane, Runcton. Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of 5 no. dwellings comprising 2 no. detached houses and 3 no. terraced houses and associated works.

Petworth

SDNP/19/02784/TCA: The Angel Inn Car Park, Angel Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Birch tree.

SDNP/19/02787/TCA: The Hungry Guest Cafe , Lombard Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Himalayan Birch tree.

Selsey

SY/19/01171/FUL: Ashbourne Residential Home. Redevelopment and change of use of Ashbourne (C2 Care Home) and Wytsend (C3 Dwelling) to provide 10 flats (C3) in three buildings of residential dwelling appearance.

SY/19/01479/DOM: Ardgott, 171 East Beach Road. Erection of single storey front extension, front and rear balconies. Alterations to weatherboarding.

Singleton

SDNP/19/02503/FUL: Weald And Downland Open Air Museum, A286 Town Lane To The Grove. Installation of pedestrian gate, fence and footpath access to the museum. Replacement of existing vehicular entrance gates. Alternative to works approved under application SDNP/17/01172/FUL.

Tangmere

TG/19/01525/FUL: Land West Of Marsh Lane, Easthampnett. Extension to glasshouse nursery.

Westbourne

WE/19/01428/FUL: Mill Meadows House, Mill Lane. Extension to existing agricultural building and alterations to provide farm office, storage and shower room.

Westhampnett

WH/19/01406/FUL: Rolls Royce Motor Cars, The Drive. Infill extension to provide additional floorspace and associated works.

West Dean

SDNP/19/02428/FUL: The Bothy, A286 Vicarage Lane To The Grinch. Change of use from a staff dwelling house to office use ancillary to the college.

West Itchenor

WI/19/01419/DOM: 1 Hawthorn Cottages, Itchenor Road. First floor rear extension with associated roof works. Alterations and additions to fenestration including extension to existing bay window on west elevation.

West Wittering

WW/19/01399/FUL: 1 And 2 West Cottages, Cakeham Road. Demolition of existing pair of semi-detached houses and replacement with 2 no. detached houses, amendments to planning permission WW/19/00243/FUL and to include garages.

WW/19/01459/DOM: Meadow End, Wellsfield. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension. Installation of 3 no. dormer windows and 4 no. rooflights. Alterations and additions to fenestration.

WW/19/01463/TCA: Bards Cottage, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to fell 7 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T1-T6 and T16),1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T7) and 4 no. Monterey Cypress trees (T12-T15). Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T8) and 1 no. Oak tree (T10). Remove 2 no. lowest limbs towards the west on 1 no. Oak tree (T9). Reduce height by 3-4m on 1 no. Bay tree (T11). Lighten crown by reducing branches by 1-2m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T17).

Wisborough Green

SDNP/19/02600/HOUS: Pear Trees, Fittleworth Road. Demolish conservatory. Construct single storey extension to North-East elevation and 2no. first floor extensions to South-East elevations with associated internal alterations. Construction of single storey extension to North elevation of Bothy.

