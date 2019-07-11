Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 1 to 11.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Appledram

AP/19/01670/FUL: Crown And Anchor, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Retrospective external mobile bar.

Birdham

BI/19/01616/TPA: Chichester Marina. Reduce to clear street light by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Fell 1 no. Sycamore (T3), 1 no. Cherry tree (T6) and 1 no. Poplar tree (T7). Crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T8). Crown reduce by 3m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Willow tree (T9). Reduce lower crown branches growing towards Pandora and Sundance (boathouses) by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T10). All 7 no. trees are within Group, G subject to BI/98/00035/TPO. Crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T11, TPO’d T1) subject to BI/98/00035/TPO.

Bosham

BO/19/01527/FUL: Merry Harbour, Smugglers Lane. Replacement house, in ground swimming pool and an extension to west boundary wall and lean-to greenhouse.

BO/19/01721/FUL: Land South East Of Church Farm, Old Park Lane. Change of use of land for the stationing of 3 no. shepherd huts to be used as tourist accommodation.

Chichester

CC/19/01154/FUL: The Treasury, St Richards Walk, Canon Lane. Proposed change use of existing offices/storage spaces to form 4 no. self-contained units (including alterations and remodelling) to be used as hotel accommodation.

CC/19/01155/LBC: The Treasury, St Richards Walk, Canon Lane. Proposed change use of existing offices/storage spaces to form 4 no. self-contained units (including alterations and remodelling) to be used as hotel accommodation.

CC/19/01440/TCA: 25 Bognor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as B).

CC/19/01562/DOM: 28 Cavendish Street. Erection of single storey rear extension, relocation of rear door, alterations to fenestration and replacement of cement render with lime based render. Retention of works for various internal alterations.

CC/19/01607/ADV: Lakeside House, Quarry Lane. Proposed replacement of 1no. illumintaed fascia sign on south elevation.

CC/19/01615/FUL: 11 The Hornet. Change of use from A1 to B1 on the first floor. Ground floor to remain A1.

CC/19/01621/DOM: 5 Tregarth Road. 1.5 storey side extension, two storey and single storey side/rear extension, with associated roof works and various amendments and additions including 2 no. dormers and changes to fenestration.

CC/19/01628/FUL: Bartholomews Specialist Distribution, Bognor Road. Construction of 24 flats and 33 houses with associated car parking, landscaping, cycle and bin storage after demolition of storage buildings but retaining office accommodation (Removal or variation of conditions 27 and 31 of permission CC/15/02344/FUL - condition 27 (provision of five hydrants), condition 31 (badger survey).

CC/19/01671/TPA: 51 Worcester Road. Crown reduce (all round) by 1.5m back to previous pruning points and crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (marked on plan as T1) within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

CC/19/01682/FUL: 19 Southgate. Formation of 6 residential units through the creation of a second and third floor.

CC/19/01695/LBC: 41 North Street. Internal alterations including raised floor and new partition walls to first floor with extract vent through rear wall.

CC/19/01739/TPA: 53 Worcester Road. Crown reduce (all round) by 1.5m back to previous pruning points and crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (marked on plan as T2) within Area, A2 subject to CC/60/00126/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01624/DOM: Wagtails, Chidham Lane, Chidham. Proposed front dormer window.

Earnley

E/19/01344/DOM: Glencairn, Clappers Lane. Single story rear extension to house and garage including 1 no. rooflight and associated alterations. Alterations to existing dormers. Proposed extension to rear garden room. New boundary walls and gates.

E/19/01723/TCA: Earnley Forge, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 50% on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T2) and 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (T3).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/01690/PA1A: 7 Admiralty Row, The Parade, East Wittering. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.3m (b) maximum height - 3.8m (c) height of eaves - 2.4m.

EWB/19/01705/DOM: 44 Tide Way, Bracklesham. Erection of single storey rear extension.

EWB/19/01724/FUL: Longacre, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. Provision of day room for the rear two plots - Various of Condition 2 of planning permission EWB/19/00702/FUL - Substitute approved drawing 4A with 4B - to allow the building to be used together as one unit by the families in the rear two plots (who are related) as opposed to having to use them separately as two units.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/03064/TPO: 1 Crossways. Fell 1 no. Conifer hedge within Area, A1 subject to EB/64/00401/TPO.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/01136/HOUS: Lodge Cottage, Ropes Lane. Replace existing Norfolk pantiles with plain clay tiles. Construction of new dormer window to 2nd floor bedroom.

SDNP/19/01569/HOUS: Upland Cottage, Marley Heights. Demolish 2 no. sheds. Construction of single storey extension to East elevation. Construction of two storey extension to West elevation. Associated works.

SDNP/19/03084/LDE: Ashurst, Lickfold Road. Confirm that the building construction, approved in previous approval SDNP/16/01854/HOUS, had commended before the permission expired- being the 15th of June 2019.

SDNP/19/03100/HOUS: Farfield, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Remove existing house pitched roof and garage pitched roof. Replace both with flat roofs. First floor extension over part of the property. Exterior renovations and alterations.

Fishbourne

FB/19/01686/PLD: 88 Blackboy Lane. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include rear dormer, hip to gable alteration to roof and 4 no. rooflights.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/02994/LIS: Lee Farm Cottage, Lee Farm Lane, Stopham. Single storey extension.

SDNP/19/03072/HOUS: Garden House, Coates Lane. Proposed swimming pool and summer house.

SDNP/19/03294/TCA: Coates Cottage, Coates Lane. Notification of intention to crown thin by up to 15% on 1 no. Blue Atlas Cedar (quoted as T1).

Funtington

FU/19/01625/TCA: Red House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to reduce west sectors by 1m on 3/4 no. Leyland Cypress trees.

FU/19/01678/FUL: The Osiers, Clay Lane. Change of use from domestic stables to 2 no. tourist units including associated works and landscaping.

SDNP/19/03111/LDE: Broadley Poultry Farm, Downs Road, West Stoke. Existing Lawful development certificate for use as dwelling.

Harting

SDNP/19/02822/HOUS: 36 Ryefield Cottages , Killarney To Goose Green Road. Internal conversion of garage to studio/office and leisure space to include shower and toilet facilities and replacement rear window with french door.

SDNP/19/02899/HOUS: Byways, B2146 Torberry Lane To Old Ditcham. Replacement double garage with home office over.

SDNP/19/03175/TCA: Ladymead, East Harting Street. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Douglas Fir trees.

Hunston

HN/19/01669/FUL: Chichester Free School, Hunston Road, Construction of a new permanent car stacking system.

Loxwood

LX/19/01694/DOM: Walthurst Barn, Walthurst Lane. Change of use of home gym to form guest bedroom with additional 1 no. window to North elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/03079/APNB: Hobstevens Farm, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Relocation of barn to Hobstevens Farm for agricultural and forestry storage.

Lynchmere

SDNP/19/02074/OUT: Land West of Stone Pit Cottages, Marleycombe Road, Camelsdale. Outline Planning Permission Some Matters Reserved (Access and Scale) - Erection of 1 no. 2 storey dwelling.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/02945/HOUS: 19 Petersfield Road. Provision of a boiler in the loft room and associated flue on the main elevation.

SDNP/19/03018/HOUS: 15 Poplar Way. Proposed Bay window to front elevation.

SDNP/19/03151/LIS: 9 Knockhundred Row. Various internal amendments and additions, including increasing the size of the internal raised area by the front door, enlarging step tread to the bottom step at rear of the shop and removing or reducing the weather bar on the front door threshold .

North Mundham

NM/19/01714/PA3Q: South Mundham Farm, South Mundham. Notification for Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use Agricultural Building to 3 no. Dwelling houses (Class C3) and for Associated Operational Development.

NM/19/01715/PA3Q: South Mundham Farm, South Mundham. Notification for Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use Agricultural Building to 3 no. Dwelling houses (Class C3) and for Associated Operational Development.

NM/19/01716/PA3Q: South Mundham Farm, South Mundham. Notification for Prior Approval for a Proposed Change of Use Agricultural Building to 2 no. Dwelling houses (Class C3) and for Associated Operational Development.

NM/19/01730/DOM: Beech House, Marsh Lane, Runcton. Erection of single storey wraparound extension, erection of front porch, rendering of entire ground floor and additions to fenestration.

Petworth

SDNP/19/02261/CND: Leith Cottage, Angel Street. Replacement of rear extension and internal alterations. Variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/19/00505/HOUS amendments to carport location.

SDNP/19/02927/TCA: Grove House, Grove Street. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1.5-2m (all round clearing overhead cables) on 2 no. Bird Cherry trees (marked on plan as T1 and T2).

SDNP/19/03248/CND: Leith Cottage, Angel Street. Replacement of rear extension and internal alterations. Variation of condition 2 from listed building consent SDNP/19/00506/LIS amendments to carport location.

SDNP/19/03244/TCA: Grove Cottage, Grove Street. Notification of intention to remove limb on northern sector (down to suitable union) clearing overhead cables on 1 no. Willow tree (marked on plan as T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01645/FUL: Foxbridge Golf Club, Foxbridge Lane, Plaistow. Conversion of former golf clubhouse to form one dwelling.

Rogate

SDNP/19/03035/HOUS: Durford Court, The Cottage, Durford Wood. Two storey side extension, alterations to the roof and single storey porch.

Selsey

SY/19/01605/DOM: Fair Wind, 27 Vincent Road. Extension at first floor level over the existing garage, additional dormer window to front elevation, replace flat roof at the rear with a vaulted and pitched roof, providing a conservatory and an enclosed swimming pool at the rear, extending the existing dining room in line with existing wall and alteration works internally.

SY/19/01635/FUL: The Crab Pot, 145 High Street. Change of use from A4 to A1.

SY/19/01658/DOM: Franklyn, 63 Crablands Close. Proposed rear extension and front porch including associated alterations.

SY/19/01733/DOM: Lands End Cottage, 102 West Street. Various external works to existing dwelling including re-tiling of roof, renewing flat roof covering, replacement of all external fenestration and cladding.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01704/FUL: 63 Street End Lane. Erection of 1no. custom/self build dwellings - Alternative to dwelling permitted by virtue of Class Q Prior Approval for Change of Use from Agriculture to Class C3 (Dwellinghouse) under SI/18/03379/PA3Q.

Southbourne

SB/19/01461/DOM: 72 Main Road. Consolidation of lean-to and extension with alterations to fenestration, roof works and installation of 3 no. velux windows.

SB/19/01610/FUL: Emsworth Yacht Harbour, Thorney Road. Replacement facilities building.

SB/19/01684/FUL: The Garden House, Main Road, Nutbourne. Erection of 1 no. new dwelling - Variation of Condition 1 from SB/19/00389/NMA and Condition 2 from 18/01633/FUL - Substitute approved plans (1803-P101 with 1803-P201) to suit amended proposed materials to elevations.

Stedham with Iping

SDNP/19/02701/TCA: St Marys Church, Iping Lane, Iping. Notification of intention to crown reduction by 20 % on 1 no. Yew tree (T1).

Tangmere

TG/19/01719/TCA: 14 Nettleton Avenue. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Birch tree (T1).

Trotton with Chithurst

SDNP/19/02985/TPO: The Coach House Ambletts, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Fell 2 no. Ash tree (T1 and T3). Remove 1 no. limb on east sector on 1 no. Ash tree (T2). Reduce height and eastern sector by 2m (closest to house) on 1 no. Japanese Cedar tree (T4). Reduce east sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Oak tree (T5). All trees within Area, A1 subject to TR/76/01009/TPO.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/01725/FUL: Lowfold Farm, Fittleworth Road. New multipurpose agricultural store with farm office over. (Removal of condition 3 from planning permission 16/01080/FUL). Farm store will no longer incorporate an office element.

West Wittering

WW/19/01622/FUL: Surbitonia, 45 Howard Avenue. Demolition of an existing bungalow with a garage and erection of 2 no. replacement two storey dwellings with separate access and parking.