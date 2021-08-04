Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/01431/TCA: Saltings, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Removal of 24 metres of Leylandi hedge.

Planning

Bosham

BO/21/02190/FUL: Lower Hone Barn, Lower Hone Lane. Contemporary barn conversion to residential (Use Class C3) and provision of associated landscaping, natural swimming pond and associated works.

BO/21/02276/PLD: 2 Harbour Villas, Shore Road. Construction of garden building for purposes incidental to the use of 2 Harbour Cottages as a house in single family occupation.

Chichester

CC/21/01637/DOM: 138 Bognor Road. Rear extension.

CC/21/01769/DOM: 18 Ormonde Avenue. Erection of two storey rear extension.

CC/21/01929/PLD: 8 Bognor Road. Replacement windows.

CC/21/02110/FUL: 23 Lavant Road. Redevelopment of the site with creation of 5 no. flats and parking, landscaping and associated works. (Variation of condition 2 for permission CC/20/03226/FUL - amendments to rear roof slope to create a concealed roof terrace).

CC/21/02235/LBC: 94 East Street. Remodelling of existing customer service space with new partitions fitted into existing ceiling/floor in two areas, 3 no. new floor boxes, 1 no. new stud wall and 1 no. internally illuminated graphic fixed to internal wall.

CC/21/02269/ADJ: Pallinghurst Woods, Loxwood Road, Loxwood. WSCC Reference: WSCC/030/21. An application for planning permission for a clay quarry and construction materials recycling facility (CMRF) for CD&E wastes including the use of an existing access from Loxwood Road, the extraction and exportation of clay and restoration using suitable recovered materials from the CMRF to nature conservation interest including woodland, waterbodies and wetland habitats.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/01987/PLD: 11 Maybush Drive, Chidham. Demolition of existing rear kitchen extension and erection of a single storey full width extension.

CH/21/02195/DOM: 3 Greenacre Gardens, Chidham. Single storey side extension.

Compton

SDNP/21/03785/HOUS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Renovations and alterations to the existing outbuilding including changes to fenestration.

SDNP/21/03786/LIS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Renovations and alterations to the existing outbuilding including changes to fenestration.

Donnington

D/21/01911/DOM: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. New garage & garden store.

D/21/01912/LBC: Old Manor House, Selsey Road. New garage & garden store.

D/21/02095/ELD: Chichester Dental Practice, 64 Stockbridge Road. Existing lawful development for use of 3rd room as 3rd dental surgery.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/01949/DOM: 108 Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Single storey front extension.

EWB/21/02229/DOM: Cople Hoo, Shoreside Walk, East Wittering. Side/rear single storey wrap-around extension and new outbuilding.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/03752/HOUS: Park View Cottage, 2 Church Road,. Replacement of left hand boundary wall.

Fishbourne

FB/21/02209/DOM: Pendrills, Mill Lane. Proposed internal and external alterations and repairs, construction of a new single storey extension, demolition of an existing single storey extension and replacement with new glazed entrance, proposed new car barn.

FB/21/02210/LBC: Pendrills, Mill Lane. Proposed internal and external alterations and repairs, construction of a new single storey extension, demolition of an existing single storey extension and replacement with new glazed entrance, proposed new car barn.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/02773/HOUS: River Lodge, Hesworth Common Lane. Single storey oak orangery to replace existing conservatory.

Funtington

SDNP/21/03299/CND: Orchard Cottage, Common Road. Proposed extensions and alterations to the existing dwelling house, including two storey side and rear extension, single storey front and porch extension, and 2 no. Juliet balconies - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/19/03066/HOUS with minor material amendments to the scheme, varying Condition 2 to reflect the new drawing numbers.

SDNP/21/03572/HOUS: 4 Funtington Hall, Common Road. New front porch.

SDNP/21/03839/TCA: Mount Nelson, Down Street, West Ashling. Notification of intention to re-pollard by 4m (back to previous/old pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2).

SDNP/21/03974/TPO: Mount Nelson, Down Street, West Ashling. Re-pollard by 4m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Lime (T1) subject to FU/95/00529/TPO.

SDNP/21/03868/FUL: Little Quinnings, Malthouse Lane, West Ashling. Replacement of 1 no. dwellinghouse with landscaping and associated works.

Harting

SDNP/21/02771/HOUS: Marden Meadow, East Harting Street, East Harting. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/21/03664/CND: Torberry Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane To Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Erection of welcome/office building, extension to production building, re-cladding of office/staff building, changes to fenestration, erection of balcony, relocation of educational glasshouse, formation of overflow car park and extension to car park, continued use of external storage areas and associated landscaping - Variation of Conditions 2, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13, 19, 20, 22, 24 and 29 of planning permission SDNP/20/00443/FUL.

SDNP/21/03835/TCA: Hollist Farm House, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Notification of intention to reduce heights by approx. 4m on 4 no. Beech trees (quoted within G1).

Lavant

LV/21/01486/DOM: Fordwater Barn, New Road, East Lavant. Proposed detached garage and side extension to dwelling with mezzanine, including associated roof works and various alterations including changes to fenestration and installation of porch.

SDNP/21/03749/LIS: Lavant House, West Lavant Road. Repairs and refurbishment to the main entrance hall and east wing including various alterations and replacement of 5 no. windows, 7 no. internal doors, 3 no. external doors and 1 no. roof light and installation of 9 no. proposed new internal doors and 2 no. new roof lights.

Linchmere

SDNP/21/03784/TCA: Hollybank, Danley Lane. Notification of intention to fell 6 no. Oak trees (T1-T3 and T5-T7) and 1 no. Beech tree (T4).

Marden

SDNP/21/03833/HOUS: The Manor House, North Marden Road, East Marden. Addition of in ground swimming pool.

North Mundham

NM/21/02226/DOM: 1 Green Lane, Runcton. Proposed two storey side extension, proposed single storey rear extension with new front porch.

Petworth

SDNP/21/03855/HOUS: Regent House, Grove Street. Replacement of existing conservatory, replacement windows, tanking of basement and replacement of existing basement floor, replacement internal doors, reconstruction of existing bothy in rear garden and construction of new detached garden room.

SDNP/21/03856/LIS: Regent House, Grove Street. Replacement of existing conservatory, replacement windows, tanking of basement and replacement of existing basement floor, replacement internal doors, reconstruction of existing bothy in rear garden and construction of new detached garden room.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02247/DOM: Roughlands, Durfold Wood, Plaistow. Erection of single storey side extension and enlargement of existing dormers.

Rogate

SDNP/21/03841/CND: Zurs, London Road, Hill Brow. Conversion of 3 no. outbuildings to form separate dwellings; main building to be retained as a dwelling, all for adults with learning disabilities (Class C3(b)- Variation of condition 3 from planning permission SDNP/21/00981/FUL. The proposed lodges shall only be occupied by a person or persons entering into a tenancy agreement with a Registered Provider of Social Housing (or entity with similar powers) and who require specialist assistance to facilitate independent living and for no other purpose within Use Class C3 (residential dwelling).

Sidlesham

SI/21/02309/TCA: Thorverton, Selsey Road. Fell 1no. Oak tree owing to dangerous split in trunk.

Southbourne

SB/21/02137/TPA: Land East Of 1 Jubilee Mews. Crown reduce by 2m on 3 no. Silver Birch trees (T1-T3) subject to SB/99/00916/TPO.

SB/21/02213/FUL: 6 St Johns Road. Demolition of existing bungalow and erection of 2 no. semi-detached two-bed chalets with work-from-home office space, plus associated external works.

SB/21/02238/FULEIA: Gosden Green Nursery, 112 Main Road. Erection of 29 no. (8 no. affordable and 21 no. open market) new dwellings, public open space, landscaping, parking and associated works (following demolition of existing buildings).

SB/21/02297/HDG: Four Acre Nursery, Cooks Lane. Removal of existing hedgerow on southern boundary that runs at frontage of Four Acre Nursery along Cooks Lane.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/03852/CND: Byways, School Lane, Stedham. Variation of condition 2 from Planning Permission for single storey rear extension SDNP/18/01828/HOUS - Installation of 1no. roof lantern and 2no. roof lights.

Tangmere

TG/21/02231/TPA: 17 Sunderland Close. Reduce east sector by up to 2m (extending towards properties), crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and crown thin by 20% on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1, TPO’d as T54) subject to TG/90/01020/TPO.

TG/21/02310/TPA: Land South Of 130 Churchwood Drive. Crown lift/remove epicormic growth from the main stem up to 3.5m (above ground level), initiate pollarding regime by shortening/thinning out selected small-diameter ascending stems (height) by up to 3m and reduce widths by up to 3m on 1 no. Common Lime tree (quoted as T75, TPOd nos. T2). Crown lift/remove epicormic growth from the main stem by up to 5m (above ground level), re-pollard by removing multi-stemmed re-growth back to previous pruning points (2-3m crown reduction) on 1 no. Common Lime tree quoted as T76, TPOd nos. T3). Both trees subject to TG/91/01022/TPO.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/21/03427/HOUS: Mottistone Cottage, Terwick Hill, Rogate. Erection of a new oak framed garage provided by English Heritage Oak.

West Lavington

WL/21/02264/TPA: 1 Closewalks Wood. Reduce height by 2m and reduce western sector to gain a 2m clearance from the property (building) on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1). Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) and reduce western sector (on garden side) by 1m on 1 no. Purple Leaf Plum tree (quoted as T2). Both trees are within Woodland, W1 subject to WL/66/01097/TPO.

SDNP/21/03549/HOUS: Pendean Grange, Dunford Hollow. Erection of an ancillary outbuilding and demolition of existing brick outbuilding.

West Wittering

WW/21/02117/DOM: Pelorus, Royce Way. Single storey extensions to side and rear elevations. Creation of brise soleil canopy and extended two storey roof to rear elevation.

WW/21/02124/FUL: Meadows Farm, Piggery Hall Lane. Replacement of existing farm buildings to incorporate new welfare, rest and office facilities.

WW/21/02278/DOM: Moddershall, Elms Lane. Remodelling of existing house to include roof. Two storey front and side extensions. Single storey rear extension with balcony over, single storey front extension and roof terrace to main roof.

Westbourne

WE/21/02025/FUL: Meadow View, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Side and first floor extensions including refurbishment of an existing outbuilding (garden room), and change of use to holiday accommodation.

WE/21/02243/FUL: Stags Head, The Square. Installation of a new gas meter.

WE/21/02244/LBC: Stags Head, The Square. Installation of a new gas meter.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/00373/DOM: Sylvastones, 4 Wisborough Gardens. Proposed ground floor front extension, single storey rear extension and first floor side extension.