Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority
The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 18 and 25.
Bosham
BO/21/01995/DOM: 3 St Benedicts, Bosham Lane. Extension at first floor above existing garage to provide additional living accommodation with new external door at ground floor.
BO/21/02395/DOM: Ferrybarn, Smugglers Lane. Proposed extensions and alterations to Ferry Barn and the addition of a pool house.
Bury
SDNP/21/03938/TCA: Headmasters House, Dorset House School, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).
SDNP/21/04265/HOUS: High Dyke, Church Lane. Replacement of existing windows.
Chichester
CC/21/01704/DOM: 221 Whyke Road. Single storey side extension and first floor rear extension.
CC/21/02399/TCA: County Library, Tower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T1) and 1 no. Ilex Aquafolium tree (T3) . Crown lift by 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Whitebeam tree (T2).
CC/21/02495/TPA: 34 Plainwood Close. Crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) on 2 no. Oak trees (T1 and T2) subject to CC/03/00350/TPO.
CC/21/02517/PA1A: 37 Lewis Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.9m (b) maximum height - 3m (c) height of eaves - 2.8m.
CC/21/02522/TPA: 45 Marchwood Gate, Marchwood. To fell 1no. Whitebeam tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.
CC/21/02534/TPA: 14 Graffham Close. Reduce height by 2m and reduce laterals by 1m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Cedar tree within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.
Chidham & Hambrook
CH/21/02254/FUL: 32 The Avenue, Hambrook. Demolition of dwelling. Erection of 2 no. semi-detached houses.
East Wittering And Bracklesham
EWB/21/02451/FUL: Downsea, Nab Walk, East Wittering. Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with 1 no. new low-energy eco-home. (Variation of condition 2 of permission EWB/20/01034/FUL - roof light windows reduced in size and additional 2 no. timber clad doors to east elevation).
Elsted and Treyford
SDNP/21/03625/FUL: Pippins, Station Road, Elsted. Construction of a conservation pond in the paddock.
Fishbourne
FB/21/02509/FUL: Black Boy Court, Main Road. Creation of 4 no. parking spaces, dropped kerb, boundary treatment and landscaping.
Fittleworth
SDNP/21/03677/HOUS: 18 Greatpin Croft. Part single and part two storey extension to side and rear.
Kirdford
KD/21/00194/DOM: Butts, Village Road. Ground floor alterations and rear extension.
Lavant
SDNP/21/04194/TCA: Nutshell House, A286 Sheepwash Lane To West Stoke Road, Mid Lavant. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 5.5m (above ground level) all round on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1).
Milland
SDNP/21/04008/FUL: The Black Fox Inn, Portsmouth Road. Change of use of public house to 1 no. dwelling to include ancillary medical consulting rooms and associated works. Demolition of existing function room to be replaced with an annexe. Retention of 4 no. associated letting rooms. With associated external works.
North Mundham
NM/21/02012/FUL: Land And Stables Adajcent To Lakeside, School Lane. Change of use of grazing land and stables to commercial dog activity area and ancillary office including associated works and landscaping - Variation of Condition 9 (part 7) of planning permission NM/18/03460/FUL - Amend booking slots from hourly to half hourly.
NM/21/02293/FUL: South Mundham Farm, South Mundham. Change of use of flint barns to 3 no. residential units and replacement of existing agricultural buildings with 3 no. residential units - (variation of condition 1 of Planning Permission NM/19/00677/FUL - alterations to plans to reflect the amendments made to the development as built).
Northchapel
SDNP/21/03920/HOUS: Potlands Cottage, A283 Valentines Lea to Valentines Hill, Valentines Hill. Construction of a garden room.
Plaistow And Ifold
PS/21/01804/FUL: Rumbolds Farm, The Street, Plaistow. Alterations to an existing agricultural barn.
Selsey
SY/21/02472/PLD: Bunn Leisure, Warners Lane. Proposed lawful development for use of land for the siting of up to 90 caravans.
Sidlesham
SI/21/02424/ELD: Jardine Nursery, Chalk Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for use of building 3 for workshop and storage purposes.
SI/21/02456/DOM: Seven Springs, Rotten Row. Removal of shed and erection of detached garage outbuilding with first floor home office.
Southbourne
SB/21/01835/DOM: 26 Manor Road. Replacement roof, infill first floor extension and loft conversion.
SB/21/02318/DOM: Brent Knoll, 95 Stein Road. Single storey side extension to provide two additional rooms and an ensuite shower room.
Sutton & Barlavington
SDNP/21/03081/HOUS: Haslands Farm, Folly Lane, Barlavington. Extension and alteration of existing ancillary building.
Tangmere
TG/21/01806/DOM: 2 Copse Farm Cottages, Tangmere Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.
West Itchenor
WI/21/02031/DOM: Byways, Pier Point Road, Itchenor. Proposed single storey front, rear and side extensions. Demolition of 2 no. existing shed outbuildings.
West Wittering
WW/21/02102/FUL: East Head, Snow Hill. Recycle up to 3000 tonnes of shingle/sand from the northern tip of East Head to form a low shingle bank behind the beach around the hinge.
WW/21/02403/DOM: Yellow Hammers, Roman Landing. Revision to loftroom rooflights, windows and dormers. Variation of condition 2 from Planning Permission WW/17/02500/DOM to replace thatched roof covering with cedar shingle with associated dormer changes, new dormers and roof lights to suit loft conversion with recessed balcony.
WW/21/02461/DOM: Tailwinds, 35 Marine Drive West. Amendments to existing dwelling including construction of new south facing glazed dormer, amendments to weatherboarding, fenestration changes and minor internal alterations. (Variation of condition 5 from permission 20/02315/DOM - revised plans).
Westbourne
WE/21/02530/TCA: Westbourne House, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.
Wisborough Green
SDNP/21/04148/TPO: Sandpit Copse, Fittleworth Road. Fell 4 no. Ash trees (T10/297, G12/299, T13/300 and T14/301), 1 no. Lawson Cypress tree (T15/302) and 1 no. Scots Pine tree (T17/304) within Woodland, W1 subject to WR/04/01125/TPO.