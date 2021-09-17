Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bosham

BO/21/02626/FUL: Windrush, High Street. Replacement first floor windows.

BO/21/02645/TPA: Fletchers Boat House, Bosham Hoe. Fell 1 no. Oak tree within Woodland, W1 subject BO/04/00100/TPO.

Boxgrove

BX/21/02638/PA3Q: Eartham Quarry, Eartham. Prior notification for the change of use of agricultural holding with existing vehicular access to 2no. dwelling houses (Class C3).

Chichester

CC/21/01837/DOM: 4 Springbank. Proposed two-storey front extension, proposed single-storey front and rear extensions and proposed internal alterations.

CC/21/01903/DOM: 26 Fishbourne Road East. Retrospective addition of fence/trellis, 700mm in height above existing boundary wall.

CC/21/01962/DOM: Squirrels Holt, Fordwater Road. Front extension with revised and extended roof including 1 no. dormer to the front elevation and 2 no. dormers with Juliet balconies to the rear elevation.

CC/21/02283/DOM: 38 Orchard Avenue. Removal of existing door and replacement with 1 no. door and 1 no. window.

CC/21/02389/TPA: Victoria Court, 22 St Pancras. Fell 5 no. Sycramore trees (quoted as T1-T3, T6 and T7) within Group, G1 subject to CC/13/00099/TPO.

CC/21/02436/FUL: 37 And 37A South Street. Change of use of 37a South Street to 1 no. dwelling with associated internal and external alterations. Partial change of use of 37 South Street to enable it to function as independent offices with associated internal alterations.

CC/21/02536/DOM: 21 Whyke Lane. Enlargement/remodelling of an existing rear extension, installation of a ground floor window in the property’s side (north-west elevation), replacement of all existing windows and front door. External changes.

CC/21/02606/TPA: Fordwater Copse, Fordwater Road. Crown lift to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as 17), 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as 36) and 2 no. Purple Sycamore trees (quoted as 37 & 39), remove 2 no. branches on the eastern sector on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as 18), crown lift to 5m (above ground level) and reduce width by 3m on the western sector on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as 38), crown lift to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (quoted as 40) and fell 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as 42) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/02625/DOM: 5 Cutten Way. Creation of a hard standing for a single car within the curtilage of a private residential property.

CC/21/02643/DOM: 12 Cawley Road. Proposed new sash window in ground floor side wall. New casement window in first floor side wall. Solar photovoltaic panels to pitched roof. Proposed Solar Thermal Panel to South West pitched roof.

CC/21/02651/ADV: Pizza Hut, Portfield Way. Display of 3 no. internally illuminated fascia signs and 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign, 3 no. internally lit information signs and 1 no. internally illuminated height restrictor.

CC/21/02660/TPA: 12 Harberton Crescent. Crown reduce (back to previous pruning points) on 3 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as 1 - 3), re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as 4) and fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress hedgerow within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/21/03679/FUL: Compton Farmhouse, Church Lane. Retrospective installation of a single run of underground drainage piping.

Donnington

D/21/01818/DOM: 72 Graydon Avenue. Erection of two storey side extension, first floor extensions over garage and kitchen. Pitched roof to front flat roof section.

D/21/02502/DOM: 19 Grosvenor Road. Loft conversion to form 2nd floor, with alterations to roof to form gable end and 1 no. rear dormer.

East Lavington

SDNP/21/04334/FUL: Seaford College, The Drive. Proposed zip wire and low & high ropes.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02589/DOM: Ponderosa, 1 Coney Road East Wittering. Single storey side extension.

EWB/21/02636/DOM: Seacroft, East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Proposed front and rear dormer, new front porch, single-storey rear extension with balcony, and new garage.

Ebernoe

SDNP/21/04521/HOUS: High Buildings Farm, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Proposal to replace existing rear soft wood conservatory to hardwood, keeping the same dimensions.

SDNP/21/04522/LIS: High Buildings Farm, Ebernoe Road, Balls Cross. Proposal to replace existing rear soft wood conservatory to hardwood, keeping the same dimensions.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04508/TPO: Dalbrack, 10 Vann Road. Crown reduce by 20% on 2 no. Oak trees (T11 and T10). Crown lift by 4 m on 1 no. Oak tree (T9), subject to 04/00100/TPO.

SDNP/21/04566/LIS: Osborne House, 1 Verdley Place. Internal refurbishment to existing property involving some minor partition alterations.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/03932/FUL: Fittleworth House, Bedham Lane. Retrospective application for the installation of a ground source heat pump within field and ground source heat pump boiler within existing cellar.

SDNP/21/04270/FUL: Amen Wood Yard, Fitzleroi Lane. Erection of workshop, office and associated parking.

Funtington

FU/21/02233/PLD: 3 Hambrook Hill Cottages, West Ashling Road, Hambrook. Alterations and roof extension to existing art studio and garage to provide ancillary accommodation.

SDNP/21/03816/FUL: Birchwood, Lye Lane, East Ashling. Conversion of the stable and garage for ancillary residential accommodation.

SDNP/21/04482/TCA: Snowdens, Common Road. Notification to fell 1 no. Salix tortuosa tree (Corkscrew Willow) (T1).

Harting

SDNP/21/01886/FUL: Wren Cottage Torberry Farm, B2146 Ditcham Lane to Hurst Mill Lane, Hurst. Proposed side extension to holiday let.

SDNP/21/04520/HOUS: 9 Furze Meadow, Nyewood. Front porch extension.

Linchmere

LM/21/02428/FUL: Land North Of 1 To 16 Sturt Avenue, Camelsdale. 9 no. new dwelling houses and 9 no. carports/studios with associated access, infrastructure, parking and landscaping.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/04450/TCA: Holly Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as 1 on plan).

Loxwood

LX/21/02477/ADV: Land South West Of Guildford Road. 1 no. non-illuminated totem sign.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/04109/FUL: Land Adjoining Sods Farm, High Hamstead Lane. Erection of new hardstanding area to allow vehicular access to site.

SDNP/21/04454/HOUS: Smugglers Cottage, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Erection of garden outbuilding.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04400/TPO: Sainsburys Supermarkets Ltd, White City. Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 95/00698/TPO.

North Mundham

NM/21/02573/FUL: Land At Charmans Field, Runcton. Hybrid Planning Application - Phase 1 (Full application) comprising 26 residential dwellings, new access from Lagness Road, public open space, landscaping, sustainable urban drainage and associated works. Outline planning application for further phases of up to 87 dwellings and associated infrastructure (with all matters reserved).

NM/21/02748/TCA: Granary House, Saltham Lane, Runcton. Notification of intention to pollard down to 3-4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

Oving

O/21/02073/FUL: Decoy Farm, Decoy Lane. Conversion of one existing shed into storage and amenity block; conversion of second existing shed into multi-purpose space; upgrade of two remaining sheds for maintenance / site management; 5 no. shepherd huts and 10 no. ‘glamping’ pitches for bell tents.

Petworth

SDNP/21/03734/HOUS: 307 North Street. Proposed garden room to replace an existing conservatory.

SDNP/21/04687/LIS: 307 North Street. Proposed garden room to replace an existing conservatory.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/01930/FUL: The Coach House, Oak Lane, Shillinglee. Two storey extension to existing dwelling.

Selsey

SY/21/02305/FUL: 99 - 101 High Street. Erection of 5 no. flats in lieu of 1 no. flat and 2 no. maisonettes, including demolition of existing buildings. Alteration of design approved under permissions SY/18/00951/FUL and SY/18/00952/LBC.

SY/21/02462/DOM: Stella Maris, 91 East Beach Road. Demolition of existing porch and new single storey rear/side extension with balcony.

SY/21/02669/PLD: 19 Gill Way. Provision of a twin unit mobile home (not operational development) within the garden of the lawful dwelling house for use as additional accommodation by a family member as part of one household (not a material change of use).

Sidlesham

SI/21/02641/DOM: The Sheepwash, Ham Road. Alterations, extension and detached garage. Alternative proposals to approvals SI/20/00705/DOM & SI/20/00706/LBC.

SI/21/02642/LBC: The Sheepwash, Ham Road. Alterations, extension and detached garage. Alternative proposals to approvals SI/20/00705/DOM & SI/20/00706/LBC.

Singleton

SDNP/21/00450/HOUS: Tangle Ore, Charlton Road. Demolition of existing garage, rear and side extension including change of use of loft space to create habitable accommodation. Associated roof works including 3 no. dormers and 2 no. rooflights with alterations to fenestration.

SDNP/21/04350/HOUS: Huntsmans Cottage, 33 Foxhall, Charlton. Roof repairs works.

Southbourne

SB/21/02603/FUL: 1 Green Acre, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Change of use of the land to use as a building site compound. (Variation of Condition 1 from Appeal Decision ref. APP/L3815/C/19/3233587 - to extend the time within which the use must be discontinued and to include the alternative use of the land for agricultural purposes).

Westbourne

WE/21/02159/FUL: Land Adjacent To 15 The Shire, Long Copse Lane. Erection of 7 no. dwellings, access, landscaping and associated works.

SDNP/21/03025/FUL: Aldsworth Manor Farm, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Erection of 8 no. additional stables.

Wisborough Green