Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/21/02063/DOM: Westways, Crooked Lane=. Loft conversion, single dormer front and rear.

Planning

Bosham

BO/21/02674/FUL: Southfield Industrial Park, Delling Lane. Vehicle access to site widened. 17 no. new parking spaces. 1.8m high dark green security fencing added around site perimeter. Enhancements to landscaping, biodiversity and evergreen hedge screening. Tree stumps along Delling Lane removed.

BO/21/02846/FUL: Trippit Villa, Sunnyway. Variation of Condition 2 from Planning Permission BO/21/01678/FUL - Part ‘M’ ramp provision to front door of Plots 1 & 2, alterations to garage doors, minor alterations to fenestration, window and Juliet balcony switched to master bedroom to Plot 2.

Boxgrove

BX/21/02749/TCA: 6 Adelaide Cottages, A285 Redvins Road To Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4.5m, reduce widths by approx. 3m (all round), crown thin by 28%, remove 2 no. branches on the south sector, 1 no. branch on the east sector, 2 no. branches on the north sector and 3 no. branches on the west sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T2).

BX/21/02863/TPA: 47 Priors Acre. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to BX/95/00107/TPO.

Chichester

CC/21/02313/FUL: First Floor, Unit 1, Block B, Southern Gate. 2 no. air-conditioning units.

CC/21/02653/DOM: 10 Parklands Road. Increase width of existing kerb drop.

CC/21/02672/FUL: 2B Northgate. Change of use from A1 to Class E (Commercial Business and Service) including hand painted signage and window vinyls (as approved under previous permission CC/15/04184/FUL).

CC/21/02758/TPA: 19 Carse Road. Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CC/99/00320/TPO.

CC/21/02779/DOM: 69 Sherborne Road. Single storey rear extension.

CC/21/02838/REM: Graylingwell Hospital, College Lane. Application for approval of updated Reserved Matters in respect of 106 new dwellings on land at Phase 9a, Graylingwell Park, pursuant to Outline Planning Permission CC/14/01018/OUT - Variation of Condition 2 of Reserved Matters Approval CC/20/02905/REM to allow plan substitution to facilitate a change of approved house type on plot 864 from a 3 bed Elmslie to a 4 bed Mylne and a minor extension to the garage serving plots 864 and 865.

CC/21/02847/FUL: A E Parker Warehouse, Terminus Mill, Terminus Road. Second floor extension to enable provision of new commercial lift including new roller door access.

CC/21/02853/TPA: Holly House, 19 New Park Road. Crown reduce by 1.5m (all round), crown lift by up to 5m over highway and by up to 3.5m over footpath on the southern sector and crown lift by up to 3m all other sectors (over garden) on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1) subject to CC/11/00038/TPO.

CC/21/02867/TPA: 17 Oak Close. Crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CC/18/00023/TPO.

CC/21/02880/ADV: 48 East Street. New illuminated fascia signs to front and rear of building to replace existing.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/01098/DOM: Newlands, Scant Road, West Hambrook. Erection of two storey rear extension and cladding of first floor.

CH/21/01712/FUL: Land Adjacent To Paddock View, Drift Lane, Bosham. Change of use of land to travellers caravan site consisting of 2 no. pitches and associated development.

Compton

SDNP/21/04774/FUL: Land East Of Noredown Way, West Marden. Laying of permeable hardstanding to facilitate access, turning and parking, associated with existing private stable building (retrospective).

Earnley

E/21/02607/DOM: 2 Hutchings Cottages, Batchmere Road, Almodington. Demolition of existing single storey extention and detached garages. Construction of two storey side extension and replacement detached garage.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02763/PLD: 9 Solent Road, East Wittering. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation including rear dormer and front rooflight.

EWB/21/02778/DOM: 17 Elcombe Close, Bracklesham. Replace the existing timber built store with brick built flat roof store.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04368/FUL: Scotlands Farm, Telegraph Hill. Extension of main dwelling. Proposed new outbuilding and conversion of existing stables to create ancillary residential use.

SDNP/21/04600/HOUS: Wadesmarsh Farmhouse, Fernden Lane. Replacement of existing stable/storage building with 1 no. ancillary barn to provide a gym and home office.

Fishbourne

FB/21/02553/FUL: Bethwines Farm, Blackboy Lane. Change of use of land to provide facility for ‘doggy day care’, including the provision of 3 no. portakabins and perimeter fence.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/04662/TCA: The Grange, Hesworth Common Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees and 1 no. Alder tree.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/04776/TCA: 1 Leggs Farm Cottage, Leggs Lane. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 1.5m on 1 no. Walnut tree (T1).

Kirdford

KD/21/02887/DOM: Calebs Brook, Plaistow Road. Demolition of single storey extension, construction of single storey bay windows, internal alterations and re-configuration of windows.

KD/21/02888/LBC: Calebs Brook, Plaistow Road. Demolition of single storey extension, construction of single storey bay windows, Internal alterations and re configuration of windows.

SDNP/21/04858/FUL: Former Cricket Pavilion, The Old Coach House, Hawkhurst Court. Retrospective planning application for the conversion of a former cricket pavilion into a holiday let.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/04759/FUL: Eastview, The Street. Replacement dwelling.

Loxwood

LX/21/02426/FUL: Sports Pavilion, Plaistow Road. Overflow carpark.

LX/21/02759/TPA: Loxworth Cottage, Guildford Road. Crown reduce by approx. 33% (height and widths being reduced by 4-6m) on 1 no. Field Maple tree (marked on plan as T2, TPO’d nos. T1) subject to LX/96/00657/TPO.

Marden

SDNP/21/03919/HOUS: Michaelmas House, North Marden Road, East Marden. Proposed new pool/summer house and outdoor pool.

North Mundham

NM/21/02878/OUT: Land North Of Larock, Post Office Lane. Outline application (with all matters reserved accept Access) for the construction of 24 no. dwellings and associated infrastructure with vehicular access from Post Office Lane, North Mundham.

Oving

O/21/02844/OUT: Former Fuel Depot, Bognor Road, Chichester. Application under Section 73 for minor material amendments to outline planning permission 19/00619/OUT (as amended by non-material amendment permission 21/01838/NMA) comprising Outline planning application with all matters reserved except Access for the mixed-use redevelopment of the site, comprising of Class B1(c)/B2/B8 (with ancillary Trade Counter) employment, an Hotel, Class D2 Leisure, Class A3, mixed A3-A4 and mixed A3-A5 Food and Drink Establishments, together with associated car parking, landscaping and infrastructure works. Proposed variation of conditions 3 (approved plans), 4 (parameter plans), 9 (highway works), 29 (highway works) and 42 (Use Classes) to facilitate changes to the approved development parameters including the location and quantum of development along with alterations to the access arrangements within the site.

Petworth

SDNP/21/04463/LIS: Land North East of Petworth House, North Street. Replacement roofing and timber repairs of shed, proposed snow guard to east elevation, renewal of 3 no. rooflights and rainwater goods. Pointing and stone indent repairs to the boundary walls.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02872/TCA: Plaistow And Kirdford Primary School, Loxwood Road, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

PS/21/02874/TPA: Plaistow Recreation Ground, Plaistow. Reduction of 1 no. limb/branch (heading north over playground) by up to 7m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as 530, TPO’d as T7) subject to PS/70/00769/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/21/03673/FUL: East Lodge, East Street. Replacement of existing timber cladding, main communal entrance door, 1 no. existing timber window, fascia and soffits including rainwater goods and door to the existing bin storage area.

SDNP/21/04935/TCA: Redwings, Red House Court. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Copper Beech tree.

Selsey

SY/21/02857/FUL: 48 Manor Road. Demolition of existing 2 no. dwellings and replacing with 2 no. chalet bungalows. (Variation of condition 2 of permission 19/02486/FUL - amendments to approved plans; changes to site topography and changes to internal layout, elevations and roof that result in fewer windows and change materials and appearance of the front entrance canopy).

SY/21/02892/FUL: The Boulevard, Land Adjacent 3-4 New Parade, High Street. Modification and retention of pergola and continued use of area inside the pergola for customer seating used in connection with the Boulevard Restaurant.

SY/21/02895/FUL: The Boulevard, 3-4 New Parade, High Street. Retention of canopy to shopfront.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02819/TCA: Thorverton, Selsey Road. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. south east stem (which curves fairly low over the fence), reduce the height by 3m and the widths by 4.5m in total on 1 no. Field Maple tree.

SI/21/02845/COU: Bucket And Spade (formally Fieldgate), Selsey Road. Change of use of former horticultural land to provide 6 no. caravan pitches and associated works including the conversion of a former four car garage to provide toilet, shower and dishwashing facilities and landscaping (Variation of conditions 3, 5 and 6 of permission 14/03333/COU - to allow the stationing of 6 no. static caravans with their use limited to the period of 01 March in each calendar year to 07 January in the following calendar year (inclusive) and the provision of bases for each unit ).

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/02776/HOUS: 10 The Street, Stedham. Single storey front extension and single storey and double story rear extensions.

Tangmere

TG/21/02788/TPA: Tangmere House, Tangmere Road. Crown reduce by up to 2.5m (height and widths) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as a Norway Maple tree) (T12) subject to TG/98/01030/TPO.

Tillington

SDNP/21/04859/TCA: Nuthatch, Upperton Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree and 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/21/04195/CND: Downsview House, Rother Lane, Trotton. Erection of new front porch and rear veranda to existing dwelling. Installation of 1 no. dormer and alterations and additions to fenestration of existing dwelling. Installation of 2 no. dormers to existing garage/annexe building with alterations and additions to fenestration - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/19/03517/HOUS - changes to fenestration and 1 no. additional dormer to garage/annexe).

SDNP/21/04290/HOUS: Fernbank, Terwick Lane, Trotton. Internal and external alterations including Installation of ground source heat pump, plant room to the rear elevation, installation of SUDS drainage system, new klargester sewage treatment, new water main, replacement windows, new door opening, re-building of 3no. chimneys, relocation of existing rainwater down pipes, new externally mounted soil vent pipe.

West Itchenor

WI/21/02065/FUL: Walnut Tree Cottage, Itchenor Road. Demolition of rear extension. Proposed single storey front, rear and side extensions, two-storey front extension, loft conversion and detached garage with sail loft.

West Lavington

SDNP/21/03884/HOUS: The Coach House, Church Road. Demolition of conservatory, erection of single storey rear extension and associated internal alterations to existing ground floor, replacement of windows and door. Hard landscaping to north east to form parking space.

West Wittering

WW/21/02039/DOM: Mill Cottage, 11 Church Road, East Wittering. Single storey extension.

WW/21/02577/DOM: Little Rumford, 2 Russell Road. Demolition of existing conservatory and garage. Ground floor front, side and rear extension, change of loft space to habitable accommodation with 2 no. side dormers.

WW/21/02712/FUL: Elms Cottage, Elms Ride. Demolition of the two storey dwelling and ancillary buildings. Construction of 2 no. replacement dwellings.

Westbourne

WE/21/02861/TCA: Rockingham, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree.

WE/21/02865/FUL: Mill Meadows House, Mill Lane. Proposed new build agricultural workers dwelling (alternative to the approved extension to existing log cabin).

SDNP/21/04772/HOUS: The Coach House, Wildham Lane, Stoughton. Erection of 2no. single storey rear extensions.

Westhampnett

WH/21/02287/DOM: 9 The Sadlers. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/02842/TCA: Recreation Ground, A272 The Luth To Durbans Road. Notification of intention to reduce length on 1 no. north facing lateral lower branch by approximately 3 metres, on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T55).