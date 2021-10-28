Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Appledram

AP/21/02971/TCA: Apuldram House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1m (back to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Indian Bean trees (Catalpa) (T1 and T2). Crown reduce by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Bramley Apple tree (T3). Reduce height by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) and reduce spread by up to 1m on 1 no. Tulip tree (T4). Fell 1 no. Weymouth Pine tree (T6). Reduce north sector back to the boundary (highway overhang) on 1 no. Red Horse Chestnut tree (T12).

AP/21/03063/TCA: Apuldram Cottage, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. lowest lateral limb on west sector on 1 no. Beech tree (T10) and remove lowest 5 no. limbs on 1 no. Beech tree (T11).

Birdham

BI/21/02960/DOM: Cambridge House, Bell Lane. Proposed rear single storey extension to provide enlarged family accommodation.

BI/21/03007/FUL: Pict Fenn, Court Barn Road. Replacement of the existing single family dwelling house with attached garage and separate outbuildings with a new single family dwelling house with separate outbuildings and associated landscaping works.

Bosham

BO/21/02932/DOM: May Cottages, Shore Road. Garden room and replacement shed.

BO/21/03001/DOM: Prospect Cottage, Shore Road. Two storey front extension. First floor rear extension. Reconfiguration of roof to provide further habitable space. Alterations to the internal layout.

Boxgrove

BX/21/02938/TCA: Priory Gate, The Street. Notification of intention to remove 4 no. lateral limbs on the (west sector) overhanging highway and crown lift to 7m (west sector) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T6) . Remove 1 no. lateral limb on the (west sector) overhanging highway and crown lift to 7m (west sector) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T7). Fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T8).

BX/21/03061/TCA: Priory Gate, The Street. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. large bough at 3m approx. on the west sector overhanging the highway. Crwon raise to 3m over the roadside verge on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T3) .

Chichester

CC/21/02624/DOM: The Coach House, Warren Farm Lane. 1 no. dormer to front elevation and installation of PV solar panels to front and rear elevations.

CC/21/02806/PLD: Greensands, Pine Grove. 2 no. dormers to rear and 1 no. velux window to front elevation.

CC/21/02907/DOM: 71 Parklands Road. Proposed single storey first floor side extension.

CC/21/02928/ADV: 53 North Street. 1 no. new fascia and 1 no. projecting sign.

CC/21/02951/FUL: The Haven, Chestnut Avenue. Replacement dwelling and associated works.

CC/21/02983/DOM: 37 Willowbed Drive. A single storey rear extension, alterations to the existing main roof, and internal refurbishment and alterations to the detached residential dwelling.

CC/21/03015/TPA: Long Meadow, The Lane. Fell 1 no. Holly tree (T6) subject to CC/93/00281/TPO.

CC/21/03018/TPA: 4 Keepers Wood. Crown reduce by 20%, crown raise by 2.5m (above ground level) over footpath and driveway, crown raise by up to 5m (above ground level) over road, cut back 1 no. branch growing towards and over roof by up to 5m on 1 no. Ash tree (T1). Crown reduce by 30%, crown raise by up to 2.5m over footpath, crown raise by up to 5m (above ground level) over road on 1 no. Oak tree (T2). Both trees within Area, A1 subject to CC/72/00220/TPO.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/21/02905/FUL: Land Adjacent To Plot A, Pond Farm North, Newells Lane, West Ashling. The use of land as a travellers caravan site consisting of 2 no. pitches and associated development.

Earnley

E/21/02955/DOM: Mill House, Bell Lane. Proposal of garage building in black weatherboarding with a clay tiled roof to replace building which has collapsed. Renovation of existing garage including new roof, window and garage doors. Repairs to historic walls to help form an enclosure around an oil tank. Redecoration of outbuilding - Variation of Condition 2 of householder permission E/20/02814/DOM - amendments to the window designs.

E/21/03002/DOM: Highfields Farmhouse, Somerley Lane. Single storey extensions and associated alterations. Alternative scheme to that approved under application 20/01532/DOM.

E/21/02994/TCA: Millfield, Bell Lane, Birdham. Notification of intention to fell 9 no. Poplar trees (T2, T13-T15, T25, T26, T28, T29 and T32), 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T4), 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T7 and T9), 1 no. Sweet Chestnut (T31) and 1 no. Field Maple (T33). Reduce height by 6m, remove 1 no. limb on south sector at 1.2m (above ground level) and remove 2 no. limbs on north-west sector at 4m and 5.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (T3). Crown reduce by 6m (all round), remove 1 no. limb on north-east sector at 2m (above ground level) and 1 no. limb on the south-west sector at 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Ash tree (T5). Crown reduce by 5m (all round) and crown thin by 10% on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T6). Crown reduce by 5m (all round) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T8). Reduce height by 5m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T10). Crown reduce by 5m (all round), remove 1 no. limb on north-west sector at 1.5m (above the ground) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T11). Remove 1 no. limb on south-west sector at 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T12). Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Viburnum tree (T16). Reduce limbs on the north-west sector by 4m on 1 no. Chestnut tree (T18). Reduce limbs on south-east sector by 4m on 1 no. Chestnut tree (T19). Re-pollard (back to previous pollard cuts/points) on 1 no. Willow tree (T20). Reduce height down to 4m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T21). Crown reduce by 2m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T22). Reduce heights down to 4.5m on 3 no. Poplar trees (T23, T24 and T27) and 1 no. Field Maple tree (T30). Reduce heights by 5-6m and crown thin by 20% on 2 no. Leyland Cypress trees (T34 and T35).

E/21/03011/DOM: Witsend Nursery, Third Avenue, Almodington. Two storey side extension.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/04983/TCA: Magnolia Cottage, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer hedgerow (12 no. trees) and 1 no. Conifer tree and 1 no. Larch tree (all in the front garden on the western boundary).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02864/DOM: Tamarisk House, 7 Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Front and rear extensions incorporating rebuilt garage.

EWB/21/02875/DOM: Cuckfield House, 15 Coney Road, East Wittering. Replacement of existing garden room/store with outbuilding ancillary to main dwelling.

EWB/21/02896/DOM: The Kite House, 23 Coney Six, East Wittering. Single and two storey side extension with dormer extension, rear external balcony stair and associated works.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/02882/HOUS: The Bottom, Lickfold Road. Single storey side extension, demolition of existing chimney and porch, alterations to fenestration including new porch.

SDNP/21/03368/HOUS: 40 Vann Road. Single storey rear extension to replace existing.

SDNP/21/04810/TCA: Baldwins, Ropes Lane. Notification of intention to fell 16 no. Ash trees (single, in a clump and on the road side) and 1 no. Willow tree, crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 8-10 no. Holly trees, crown reduce by 1m on 1 no. Walnut tree, crown reduce by up to 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Holly tree, crown reduce by up to 4m on 10 no. Willow trees, crown reduce by up to 1.5m on 2 no. Conifer trees, crown reduce by 0.5m on 1 no. Cherry tree and crown reduce by approx. 3m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree.

SDNP/21/05212/TPO: Wealden Edge, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Reducing crown back to previous points on 11no. Sweet Chestnuts. Subject to 62/00454/TPO.

Fishbourne

FB/21/02045/DOM: 6 Old Park Lane. Proposed two storey extension and detached garage.

FB/21/02620/LBC: 56 Fishbourne Road West. Installation of woodburning stove into the existing fireplace with register plate and flue liner to replace an open fire in the sitting room.

Funtington

SDNP/21/04806/FUL: Stables At Palmers Yard, Watery Lane. Proposed remedial works to the car parking and landscape layout of the previously approved planning application (SDNP/20/01959/FUL).

SDNP/21/05217/TCA: St Marys Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 7no. holly (T1), 2 no. Yew (T4, T5) 1no. Elder (T10) 1.no. Beech (T11) . Reduce crown by 3m on 1no. Yew tree (T2) and reduce crown by 2m on 2no. Yew trees (T6, T7) Coppice 2no multi stem bay (T3) and (T9) and 1 no. Multi stem loral (T8).

Graffham

SDNP/21/05239/TCA: The Priory, Selham Road, Selham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Juglans (Walnut tree) (marked on plan as T1), 1 no. Cedrus deodara (Himalayan Cedar tree) (marked on plan as T2) and 1 no. Fagus sylvatica ‘Purpurea’ (Copper Beech) (marked on plan as T3).

Harting

SDNP/21/04578/HOUS: Hamesford House, East Harting Street, East Harting. Proposal of first floor rear extension, new oak framed entrance porch and altered/upgraded fenestration.

SDNP/21/05216/TCA: The Old Cottage, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce crown by up to 1.5m on 1no. Conifer (T1) Reduce crown by 2.5m on 1no. Horse Chestnut (T2) and to reduce height by 2m on 1no. Laurel (T3).

Heyshott

SDNP/21/04445/FUL: 5 Austens, Heyshott Street. Erect silver hot-dipped galvanised steel garden shed to use for model train layout.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05095/TCA: The Old House, Langham Lane. Notification of intention to fell 3 no. Holly trees.

Loxwood

LX/21/02978/DOM: The Beeches,| Vicarage Hill. Erection of a two bay timber framed detached garage to the driveway.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04840/FUL: Midhurst Post Office, Grange Road. Replace 49 no. existing single-glazed, black steel casements windows with double-glazed slimline aluminium casement windows.

Milland

SDNP/21/05042/FUL: Aston House (formally Dellwood Cottage), Wheatsheaf Enclosure. Construction of a replacement two storey dwelling.

North Mundham

NM/21/03079/PLD: 12 Fletcher Place. Loft Conversion with rear dormer together with single storey rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/04513/TCA: Pathfields, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by approx. 0.4m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (Tree 1), crown reduce by 0.8m, crown thin by 10% and reduce 3 no. limbs by 0.5m on southern sector on 1 no. Plum Cherry tree (Tree 2), fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (Tree 3) and crown reduce by 0.5m, crown thin by 10% and reduce 4 no. limbs by 0.5m on south and south-west sectors on 1 no. Prunus spp. tree (Tree 4).

Petworth

SDNP/21/04377/HOUS: Hatchets, Byworth Road, Byworth. Change of use of outbuilding to ancillary accommodation including replacement windows.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02590/FUL: Crouchlands Farm, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Retention of 3 no. temporary Portakabin buildings including 1 no. two storey office and 2 no. single storey Portakabin buildings for a further period of 104 weeks.

Selsey

SY/21/02913/FUL: Sea Esta, 1 Danefield Road. Demolition of existing bungalow and construction of 1 no. 2 bedroom bungalow.

SY/21/03068/DOM: 20 Gill Way. Erection of prefabricated Garage.

Sidlesham

SI/21/03080/FUL: Windward Nursery, Chalk Lane. Demolition of existing glasshouse and erection of 1 no. four bed dwelling and triple garage (alternative to planning permission SI/19/00810/FUL) - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SI/21/00417/FUL to enable minor changes to the design of the garage.

Southbourne

SB/21/02598/FUL: Land To South Of Kia Ora Nursery, Main Road. Change use of land from agricultural to equestrian for the keeping of 2 no. horses. Erection of 2 no. stables within existing agricultural building to include the addition of 2 no. external windows to allow for ventilation.

SB/21/02980/DOM: 23 Slipper Road. Proposed front and rear roof dormers, single storey infill extension, glazed veranda and alterations to existing fenestration following demolition of existing dormer.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/21/05235/TCA: Budds Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Flowering Cherry tree (Japanese Kanzan) (marked on plan as T1).

Tangmere

TG/21/03056/PA1A: Gate House, Chestnut Walk. Proposed single storey side and rear extensions.

West Wittering