Planning applications within the Chichester district and South Downs National Park

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 24 and July 3.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Bury

SDNP/19/02072/LDE: Rats Castle, Bury Gate. Lawful development certificate for use of a building as ancillary accommodation to main dwelling house.

Chichester

CC/19/01212/LBC: Northgate House, 38 North Street. Redecorate front and rear elevations like for like including repair to window frames where necessary.

CC/19/01313/FUL: Land At The East Of Joys Croft. Erection of 1 no. dwelling.

CC/19/01524/DOM: 140 St Pancras. Demolition of existing outhouse and erection of single storey rear extension. Replacement of 10 no. sash windows with new timber sash double glazed windows.

CC/19/01560/FUL: 12 & 13 Parchment Street. Conversion of existing dwellinghouse to 2 no. dwellinghouses including revised boundary/curtilages and new rear garden fence.

CC/19/01561/LBC: 12 & 13 Parchment Street. Conversion of existing dwellinghouse to 2 no. dwellinghouses including revised boundary/curtilages and new rear garden fence.

CC/19/01563/LBC: 28 Cavendish Street. Erection of single storey rear extension, relocation of rear door, alterations to fenestration and replacement of cement render with lime base render. Retention of works for internal alterations to subdivide rear bedroom to form first floor bathroom and smaller bedroom, relocation of internal doors, re-opening of internal opening and re-locating modern partition wall at rear of kitchen.

CC/19/01568/ADV: 52 East Street. Installation of 4 no. Timber Fascia Panels, 1 no. non-illuminated timber fascia with acrylic letters on locator snap fixings, 1 no. illuminated timber fascia and 1 no. hanging sign.

CC/19/01576/REM: Land To The South Of Graylingwell Drive. Application for the approval of reserved matters pursuant to outline planning permission CC/15/00743/OUT for the development of 160 new homes and associated works at the Lower Graylingwell site. (Variation of condition 1 (approved plans) of permission CC/17/02571/REM for the re-positioning and change of housetypes at plots 158 and 159, minor elevational changes to Martins Farmhouse and altered access.)

CC/19/01589/DOM: 12 Norwich Road. Demolition of existing garage. Single storey side/front extension.

CC/19/01608/DOM: 2 Ashburnham Close. Remove existing concrete garage (including asbestos roof) and replace with larger garage.

CC/19/01631/PA1A: 14 Cambrai Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 5.1m (b) maximum height - 2.8m (c) height of eaves - 2.7m.

CC/19/01643/FUL: Unit 5, Cedar Park, Terminus Road. Change of use from existing B1/B2/B8 use to D2 Leisure for use by Chichester based Gymnastics club.

CC/19/01652/PA1A: 5 Langdale Avenue. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.5-4m (b) maximum height - 3.6m (c) height of eaves - 2.5m.

Cocking

SDNP/19/02824/LIS: Moonlight Cottage, A286 Church Lane To Bell Lane. Proposed installation of a 100mm diameter cast iron gutter painted black (West Elevation).

Easebourne

SDNP/19/02951/HOUS: 7 Hurst Park. Proposed conservatory to rear elevation.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/19/01926/FUL: Greenacres Farm, Trotton Road, Elsted. Demolition of former chicken sheds and storage units and erection of 2 no. residential dwellings and 2 no. detached double garages.

Fishbourne

FB/19/01548/DOM: 11 Barker Close. Proposed single storey side/front extension and associated works. Proposed shed, bin store and enlarged driveway.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/02887/FUL: Little Cottage, 28 Coates Lane. Retrospective change of use of land from agricultural to domestic use to allow parking/turning in association with use of existing vehicular access track.

Loxwood

LX/19/01498/FUL: Land At Nusery Green. Single retail unit on the ground floor and 2 floors of residential accommodation, 5 no. 2 bed and 5 no. 1 bed flats with associated parking and landscaping.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/02719/HOUS: Greengate Farm House, High Hamstead Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory, replacement rear ground floor extension with loggia. Front extension to annex. Alterations and additions to fenestration. Replacement of any damaged roof tiles.

SDNP/19/02720/LIS: Greengate Farm House, High Hamstead Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory, replacement rear ground floor extension with loggia. Front extension to annex. Alterations and additions to fenestration. Replacement of any damaged roof tiles.

Milland

SDNP/19/02975/HOUS: Black Fox House, Portsmouth Road. Proposed dormer window to garage roof.

SDNP/19/02219/HOUS: Crofters, Titty Hill. Amendment to planning application SDNP/18/03543/HOUS. Move stairs location on Annex from the east elevation to west elevation and associated alterations. Proposed garden gate and fence and associated landscaping alterations.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/02649/FUL: Northchapel Village Hall, Pipers Lane. Construction of a multi use games area.

Oving

O/19/01416/REM: Land At The Corner Of Oving Road And A27. Reserved Matters application all matters accept Access - Erection of 100 dwellings and associated works in relation to outline planning permission ref: 16/02254/OUT.

Petworth

SDNP/19/01903/HOUS: Quoinstones, High Street. Demolition of existing greenhouse. Proposed extension with traditional style glazed atrium link between the main house and the existing outbuilding at the rear. Various internal and external alterations including changes to fenestration.

Selsey

SY/19/01404/DOM: 43 Drift Road. Retrospective application to raise carport roof by 600mm.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01553/FUL: Liberty Gardens, Selsey Road. Erection of replacement B8 (Storage) building.

SI/19/01619/PLD: Longreach, 14A Chalk Lane. Proposed lawful development - provision of habitable rooms at first floor and insertion of windows in front, rear and side elevations at first floor.

Singleton

SDNP/19/03008/TCA: The Corner Cottage, Cobblers Row To The Grove. Notification of intention to reshape and crown reduce by up to 40% (all round) on 2 no. Yew trees (Y1 and Y2) and fell 1 no. Pine tree (L3).

Southbourne

SB/19/01588/DOM: 14 Cooks Lane. Open-sided glazed chestnut brown aluminium patio roof to south (rear) elevation.

SB/19/01620/DOM: Electra, 8 Southbourne Avenue. Single storey rear extension and associated works.

Stedham with Iping

SDNP/19/02992/HOUS: Barnfield Cottage, The Street, Stedham. Demolition of outbuilding and single storey lean-to and proposed construction of two storey front extension with porch and internal alterations.

Trotton with Chithurst

SDNP/19/01703/HOUS: Wickwood, Chithurst Lane, Chithurst. Amendments to alteration and extension proposals previously approved under SDNP/18/05861/HOUS to enable use of roof space as habitable accommodation including installation of roof lights.

Westhampnett

WH/19/01546/FUL: Land To South Of Madgwick Lane. Temporary residency for 5 years provision of static mobile home.

West Thorney

WT/19/01626/HDG: Thorney Island, Thorney Road, Southbourne. Removal of approx. 435m of hedgerow (species inc hawthorn and Rosa spp, Blackthorn Privet and Gorse) throughout areas marked on plan as 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Works include the removal of scrub from wet grassland areas to increase ‘openness’ deepen and widen existing natural drains or wet areas.

West Wittering

WW/19/01660/DOM: 7 Russell Road. Erection of conservatory to rear of property.