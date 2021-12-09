Plans for 30 new homes in Runcton

A planning application for permission in principle to build the homes on land at Streamside Farm, north west of Tumble Cottage in Lagness Road has been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The proposal is for a 30-home development as was well as for the provision of public open space / play area; landscaping and modification of existing access.

The indicative proposals consist four one-bedroom homes, ten two-bedroom homes, 11 three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom homes in a mixture of flats, houses and bungalows.

Proposals for 30 homes have been put forward