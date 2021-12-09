Plans for 30 new homes in Runcton
Proposals to build 30 homes and create a new play area in Runcton have been submitted to planners for approval.
A planning application for permission in principle to build the homes on land at Streamside Farm, north west of Tumble Cottage in Lagness Road has been submitted to Chichester District Council.
The proposal is for a 30-home development as was well as for the provision of public open space / play area; landscaping and modification of existing access.
The indicative proposals consist four one-bedroom homes, ten two-bedroom homes, 11 three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom homes in a mixture of flats, houses and bungalows.
To view the application visit https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R3CBA4ERICC00 for application reference NM/21/03448/OUT.