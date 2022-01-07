Plans for lawful development at offices in Harting submitted

Plans for lawful development of offices in Harting has been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-220701-125741001

Mr Chris Rooney of RC Investment Properties Ltd’s plans for lawful development of the current premises at Durford Mill Lane in Harting have been submitted.

The premises have been uses as offices since 2009 and the application will see the development that took place become a lawful one.

In the planning statement it explained the reasoning for the application, writing: “Durford Mill has been used as an office continuously and uninterrupted, without complaint, for a period in excess of 10 years, as proven beyond reasonable doubt by the Statutory Declaration and associated Evidence/Exhibits provided in support of the LDC Application.”