Plans for new building at Rolls Royce headquarters

Plans for a new building for additional storage at the Rolls Royce plant in Westhampnett have been submitted. SUS-220401-160013001

The proposal, sent to Chichester District Council, will see a new external building for additional storage at the Goodwood plant of Rolls Royce Motor cars.

Rolls Royce Motor Company wrote in its planning statement: “We are proposing an external store to expand the production space within the ground floor of Building 90. “Building 90 will continue to be used for its current purpose, as permitted, and the new store would simply complement the existing building and provide additional ancillary storage capacity.”