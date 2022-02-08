Plans for replacement building in Loxwood refused

Plans for a new building replacing one that had been demolished in Loxwood has been refused by Chichester District Council. SUS-220802-165958001

The demolished building on site at Little Wephurst on Walthurst Lane in Loxwood was previously used as a single residential dwelling.

The replacement building would have been used as a single residential dwelling and would be a direct one-for-one replacement of the existing dwelling that is

on the site.

Previous applications for a replacement dwelling that were applied for in 2021 and 2018 were both refused by Chichester District Council as well.

Plaistow and Ifold Parish Council unanimously agreed to object to the proposal on the grounds of ‘concern regarding the mass, bulk and scale of the proposed dwelling that would appear at odds with the current architecture of the other cottages within the immediate area and proximity to public rights of way.’

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 21/03123/FUL