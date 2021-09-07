Metis Homes’ proposals for land at Cowdray Works Yard, land at Egmont Road and the former primary school, have all been allocated for development in the South Downs Local Plan.

Acting as the Cowdray Estate’s development partner, Metis Homes said it planned to deliver a series of bespoke residential developments of up to 20 homes each, and to make provision for an element of commercial development on the Cowdray Works Yard sites.

An online public consultation ran from April 16 until May 4. Pre-application consultations were held with representatives of the South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA), the parish council and other local stakeholder groups.

"Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the applicant has committed to engaging with the local community as part of the development process," a spokesperson for Nova Planning, on behalf of the developers, said.

"Metis Homes was not able to hold a traditional face-to face public exhibition event for members of the community to view its emerging proposals for the sites.

"As a result, pre-application consultation included a virtual public exhibition to enable local residents and stakeholders to view its proposals and provide feedback at a level comparable to a traditional public exhibition event.

"A letter advertising the virtual exhibition was distributed to all households within Easebourne and also in the neighbouring communities at Henley and the King Edward Estate inviting them to the exhibition."

Regarding the land at Egmont Road site, the consultation highlighted that 48 per cent of respondents either 'strongly supported, supported or remained neutral on the draft proposal'.

The planning documents read: "Metis Homes has carefully reviewed all of the feedback received and many of the issues raised are addressed in the application documents which accompany the application.

"Where possible and appropriate the proposals have been amended to respond to this feedback.

"At Egmont Road, notable changes have included; an additional parking space has been provided for the flatted block."

The application stated that the proposal will provide a high-quality development, which will make a 'positive contribution to Easebourne and the wider National Park'.

A spokesperson added: "The proposal will make a valuable contribution to the council’s housing supply, as well as the affordable housing need.