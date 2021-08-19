Plans revealed for 45 homes in Petworth
Developers have submitted plans for 45 homes on a Petworth site to the South Downs National Park Authority.
The plan, by Kitewood Estates Ltd, is for The Square Field, Petworth, which sits behind Rotherlea care home and Petworth Primary School, with residential areas to the north and east of the site.
Developers said 18 of the 45 homes planned for the site would be classed as affordable, with a range of one-bedroom flats up to a four-bedroom house.
Buildings would be limited to two-storeys and would be semi-detached, with the exception of a planned block of flats on the western boundary, the plans said.
Access to the site if approved, would be via Littlecote, according to the design and access statement.
To find out more about the plans, visit the South Downs National Park planning portal with the reference SDNP/21/03905/FUL.