Plans to build new three classroom block at Seaford College permitted

Plans have been permitted by the South Downs National Park Authority for changes to Seaford College.

Mr Greg Burt’s, on behalf of Seaford College, planning application for a new three-room classroom block has been permitted by the South Downs National Park Authority.

The college, on Lavington Park in Petworth, will see development of a new three room classroom block which will replace the existing temporary porta-cabin classrooms

The temporary porta-cabins on the 154 square foot site are currently being used as changing rooms but have since become redundant due to new changing rooms becoming available since the extension of the school’s sports hall in 2017.

The planning statement by HNW Architects wrote: The aim is to sustain, improve and enhance the College’s built estate through an on-going master plan to upgrade existing building and provide new academic accommodation for the 620 students.

The provision of a new classroom block will provide permanent purpose built teaching accommodation and an energy efficient building and forms part of the strategy to replace some of the temporary classrooms located elsewhere on the estate.

It will improve the quality of the current infrastructure by removing existing poor quality portacabins and contribute to securing the long term future of the College through the provision of teaching accommodation of an appropriate standard.

Mrs Amy Harte Clerk & RFO to East Lavington Parish Council, on behalf of the council, raised no objection to the application.