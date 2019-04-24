Portakabins to be installed at Crouchlands Farm

New temporary Portakabins could be installed at Crouchlands Farm to support decommissioning operations on the site.

The controversial anaerobic digestion plant based at the farm, in Rickmans Lane, Plaistow, was shut down in 2017 after administrators were appointed.

Artemis Land & Agriculture Ltd purchased the site, apart from the area known as ‘lagoon 3’, back in February.

West Sussex Agri Ltd, the owner of Artemis, has submitted a planning application to Chichester District Council for three temporary Portakabin buildings for two years.

They are set to be used as operations to decommission the plant begins.

A two-storey demountable building was installed in this area of the site to serve as an office and welfare unit for the original business.

However this has been removed as it is considered to be in a ‘state of disrepair’ to make way for the Portakabins.

The application says: “Under new ownership following liquidation of two former businesses, West Sussex Agri Ltd intend to recommence operations on site including the decommission and removal of the redundant AD Plant.

“In order to support their work, suitable office and welfare facilities are vital and were formally offered within a two storey demountable unit sited within the development area of this scheme.

“Identified as no longer being of acceptable serviceable quality, the demountable building has been removed from the area with the intention to replace with three modern and functional Portakabins forming this scheme.

“The scheme seeks permission for the installation of three temporary Portakabin buildings; one two-storey office, one single-storey toilet block and one single-storey welfare unit.

“The buildings set out within this application are a temporary solution only until a clearer understanding of how the site can function most effectively is established.”