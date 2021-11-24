Repair work to 16th century home in Chichester approved

Other repairs will include a rebuild of a plinth and an installation of new handrails to both the front and rear entrances. SUS-211124-143343001

The proposal will see repair works done on the 16th century property in West Pallant in Chichester.

Home owner Tony Keating outside the property.

Due to the impact to the house, several cracks have appeared on the exterior of the building and existing cracks have already widened.

The impact has also resulted in water coming into the property at lower levels, forming damp patches on the wall in the basement.

Chichester District Councillor Anne Scicluna commented at the time of the collision: “It’s tragic because it is a beautiful building. They are all listed and in a conservation area.

“It’s a lovely part of Chichester and we have got to protect it. It’s a matter of getting everybody together and sorting this out.”

Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee raised no objection to the proposal.