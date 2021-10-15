Sussex MPs pay tribute to colleague who died after stabbing attack at his Essex constituency surgery

Sir David Amess died today after a stabbing attack

Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West in Essex, was attacked on Friday (15 October) at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

The incident happened at his constituency surgery.

Essex Police confirmed in a statement that a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife had been recovered from the scene.

It is not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

Crawley MP Henry Smith tweeted: “Devastating to hear that Sir David Amess was murdered earlier.

“Less than a month ago he kindly co-sponsored an animal welfare bill I was presenting and was a fellow Conservative Animal Welfare Foundation Patron.

“A terrible loss to Parliament, Essex and decency in public life.”

Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, added: “I have no idea who on earth wanted to commit such appalling violence against my friend & colleague Sir David Amess or why but I do know that he was one of the best and nicest in the House, respected and genuinely liked on all sides and this senseless killing leaves us all numb.”

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan said: “Absolutely heartbroken alongside many of my colleagues. Sir David was simply the loveliest man who went out of his way to be kind and encouraging to all MPs irrespective of views or political party. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family. He was the best, RIP.”

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield added: “Absolutely devastated at the news about David. He was an absolute mentor to me and I was so proud he asked me to join him on his virtual book tour launch in May for ‘Ayes and Ears’. We caught up at conference last week to discuss the Dame Vera Lynn memorial. He was just the best.”

Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye MP, said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the violent death of my colleague, Sir David Amess.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends at this devastating time. Rest In Peace Sir David.”

Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley, Father of the House, said: “The death of Sir David Amess is of great heartbreak.

“As I walked out of the House of Commons this afternoon, having heard of the terrible news of my friend’s killing, I walked past the memorial to PC Keith Palmer.

“On the Labour side of the Commons Chamber is a memorial to Jo Cox, fatally attacked during the referendum. There are similar memorials to Conservative MPs killed by the IRA during The Troubles. I have known each of them personally. Each is of immeasurable grief.

“Airey Neave, Rev. Robert Bradford, Sir Anthony Berry and Ian Gow. Jo Cox and Sir David Amess. We remember their service, their dedication and what they brought to our nation.

“We should not forget the Liberal MP’s caseworker, Andy Pennington, who was fatally injured too.

“I expect that hundreds of MPs will continue to have constituent advice sessions this weekend, next weekend, and on into the future. Mine certainly will.

“This shouldn’t happen but it has happened.

“People need to be vigilant and diligent. If the question is asked: ‘Should MPs have better protection?’ our answer would be that we come in the middle of the pact. The most vulnerable are mental health workers, clergy, police, health service staff, shop keepers and public transport workers.