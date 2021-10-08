Sussex MPs pay tribute to James Brokenshire - former cabinet minister who has died aged 53

James Brokenshire served as a cabinet minister in Theresa May's government

He was Northern Ireland Secretary and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government in Theresa May’s Government.

Mr Brokenshire was diagnosed with lung cancer more than three years ago but since then has continued to serve as an MP and a minister under Boris Johnson.

A statement from his family announced he died peacefully in hospital yesterday evening.

He was a ‘loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many’.

They described him as not only a brilliant government minister, but also a dedicated constituency MP.

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum including from MPs in Sussex.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies said: “So, so sad to hear our brilliant colleague James Brokenshire has passed away. He was such a gentleman-warm, kind, thoughtful, an excellent MP and minister. My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Cathy and his family and friends - he will be truly missed. This is a wretched day for so many.”

Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham, MP tweeted: “So very sorry to hear the sad news about my colleague James Brokenshire. He was one of the best. A great parliamentarian, a great minister and a great friend to us all. He will be greatly missed.”

Wealden MP Nus Ghani added: “Such awful news to hear of the death of my friend James Brokenshire. A dignified man, wonderful colleague & superb Minister.

As a new MP I wanted to change the law & James steered me through the process. He had all the time in the world to help others.”

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield added: “Such sad news to lose a colleague and a friend. My thoughts and prayers are with Cathy and his family. He will be very much missed in Parliament.”

Sally-Ann Hart, Hastings and Rye MP, said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of James’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Peter Kyle, Hove MP, added: “Terribly sad news.

“MPs from across the political spectrum will feel the loss of someone who was unstintingly decent in the way he dealt with others, especially those he disagreed with.