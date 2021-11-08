These are the major changes due to be made to a hotel in Petworth

Angel Inn, Petworth

The application, for The Angel Inn, Ryde House, Wedgewood House and the former Augustus Brandt Editions shop, in Angel Street, was given the go-ahead by the planning committee on Wednesday (November 3).

The changes, which include a garage attached to the shop, will see eight en-suite bedrooms, a reception area and communal areas set up in the Grade II listed Ryde and Wedgewood Houses.

There will be a new entrance to the buildings and a 5m diameter vehicle turntable in the courtyard.

A glazed canopy will provide a link between Wedgewood House and The Angel Inn.

The ground floor of the Augustus Brandt shop will be used as a breakfast area and kitchen.

The council received a handful of objections to the application, including one from Petworth Town Council, with concerns including an increase in traffic and the hotel being ‘of little benefit to the town’.

It was not a view shared by the committee.

Peter Wilding (Con, Fernhurst) said some of the buildings had been ‘neglected for some time’ and the economic benefits of the project ‘significantly outweigh’ any traffic concerns.

He added: “I believe that this development will have a further positive economic impact on the town.

“There’s a strong demand for hotel accommodation in the area due to a number of things like polo at Cowdray, racing at Goodwood and local wedding venues and there is a shortage of good hotel accommodation in and around Petworth.”

Mr Wilding pointed out that Petworth was an economically successful town with the lowest percentage of vacant shops in the district.

He said this was in part due to the applicant, Nicola Jones, who owns a number of outlets – such as a butchers, cafe and food shop – under the brand name Hungry Guest.

A spokesman for agent Adam Architecture said: “These proposals present an opportunity to give Petworth a much-needed hotel at the heart of the town.

“It will have far-reaching economic and employment benefits, promoting the town more widely as a destination for a range of demographics and a range of visitors.