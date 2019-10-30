The country is set for a general election on December 12 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) SUS-191030-132416001

These are West Sussex’s current MPs going into December general election

Voters are set to head to the polls just weeks before Christmas after MPs agreed to a December 12 date for a general election.

In the coming weeks we’ll be sharing information on all candidates and political parties. West Sussex has eight different MPs and they are all Conservatives:

Nick Herbert has been MP since 2005. He was briefly policing minister under David Cameron and has just been appointed chairman of the Countryside Alliance

1. Arundel and South Downs

Nick Herbert has been MP since 2005. He was briefly policing minister under David Cameron and has just been appointed chairman of the Countryside Alliance
Buy a Photo
Nick Gibb has represented the constituency since 1997. He is currently schools minister and has served in both David Cameron's and Theresa May's governments

2. Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Nick Gibb has represented the constituency since 1997. He is currently schools minister and has served in both David Cameron's and Theresa May's governments
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Gillian Keegan is West Sussex's newest MP having succeeded Andrew Tyrie following the 2017 general election. She is currently Parliamentary private secretary to health secretary Matt Hancock

3. Chichester

Gillian Keegan is West Sussex's newest MP having succeeded Andrew Tyrie following the 2017 general election. She is currently Parliamentary private secretary to health secretary Matt Hancock
atex.scriptmanager
ugc
Buy a Photo
Henry Smith has represented Crawley since 2010. Previously he was leader of West Sussex County Council.

4. Crawley

Henry Smith has represented Crawley since 2010. Previously he was leader of West Sussex County Council.
atex.scriptmanager
jpress
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2