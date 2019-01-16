This is how MPs in Sussex voted on May’s Brexit deal

The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was resoundingly rejected by MPs last night following days of debate.

Theresa May’s deal setting out the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU was rejected by 230 votes – but how did MPs in Sussex vote?

Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Johnston Press

Three Conservative MPs in the county rejected the withdrawal agreement and voted against their leader.

They were among nearly 120 Conservative MPs across the country to do so, according to the BBC.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, was one of them.

In video clip uploaded to his Twitter account, he said: “With regret I cannot vote for the Prime Minister’s deal, so I will vote against it because I just don’t think it delivers Brexit.

“It keeps us within the rules and regulations of the EU indefinitely and splits the UK with differential treatment for Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“For all those and more reasons, I think we can and need to do a lot better.”

Another Tory MP to vote against the deal was Maria Caulfield, who represents Lewes.

Henry Smith, the Conservative MP for Crawley, joined them in rejecting the agreement, posting on Twitter yesterday: “Today and previously in Parliament I have listened carefully to the arguments in favour of the Prime Minister’s EU Withdrawal Agreement, but because it cedes sovereignty, rather than delivers the people’s verdict for Brexit, I cannot vote for it in the House of Commons tonight.”

Other MPs to vote against May’s withdrawal agreement include all three of those who represent areas of Brighton and Hove – Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove; Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion; and Lloyd Russell-Moyle, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown.

All remaining MPs in Sussex voted for the Brexit deal negotiated by Mrs May.

These include Stephen Lloyd, who represents Eastbourne as a independent MP after resigning from the Lib Dem party due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ on Brexit.

The following Conservative MPs in Sussex all voted for the deal negotiated by their party leader:

Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs

Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester

Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham

Sir Nicholas Soames, MP for Mid Sussex

Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle

Amber Rudd, MP for Hastings and Rye

Nusrat Ghani, MP for Wealden