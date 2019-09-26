Wisborough Green road to close for resurfacing work

Residents and commuters are being alerted to a five-day road resurfacing scheme starting soon in Wisborough Green and requiring daytime road closures.

A 450-metre stretch of the B2133 at Hughes Hill (north of the A272 junction at New Bridge) is being resurfaced and new traffic signs and reflective marker posts are being installed.

The work will start on Wednesday October 9 and is scheduled to finish on Friday October 11.

The road will be closed between 8am and 6pm each day while works take place. Pedestrian access will not be affected. A diversion route will be signposted in advance of the works so commuters can avoid the closed stretch of road.

Roger Elkins, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We understand that daytime road closures will inevitably cause disruption and we apologise for any inconvenience.

“However, this road resurfacing scheme is necessary as part of our road maintenance programme – this stretch of road needs to be repaired to provide a safe and durable surface on which to travel. We will be removing the existing surfacing and laying a new surface in its place, together with associated works.”

For more information visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo