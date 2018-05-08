Pooh House gardens open in memory of their founder

Well-known Fittleworth villager Mary Reed has died after a long battle with cancer.

Mary, 62, died in the arms of her husband Paul, at the Royal Surrey Hospital in Guildford on Wednesday, April 25.

The couple had spent the last 15 years fundraising for charity through the opening of their Pooh House gardens in Sandy Lane, which Mary founded 32 years ago when the couple first moved to the village and renamed the house.

Pooh House gardens were formerly part of the well- known Fittleworth Garden Trail and this bank holiday weekend Paul has decided to reopen them with the trail in Mary’s memory.

The trail raises funds for St Mary’s Church in the village where Mary will be laid to rest on Thursday (May 10) at 11am.

“The gardens will be lacking her magic and her special touches but the acers and many hidden paths that make Pooh House – eight gardens in one, a one acre wonderland – are spectacular this year. As long as visitors don’t mind not having quite the ‘polish’ of previous years the magical spring panoply of all shades of greens might just be enough.

“Mary was always inclusive and always wanting to help others, and opening as part of the annual Fittleworth Garden Trail this bank holiday (Sunday and Monday until 6pm) is a way of celebrating her extraordinary life. “To miss this unique window before she is laid to rest would be a terrible shame. Mary always had a positive approach and love of life and would want this for sure. She was a first in many respects and the garden openings were always about the children and to help others enjoy and find peace. The gardens were established to create a wonderland both adults and children could enjoy.”

The couple raised thousands of pounds for charities including the Chestnut Tree House childrens’ hospice. Mary was also involved with Fittleworth Youth Club and the village playgroup.