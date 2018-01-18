Pop-up restaurant raises funds for Chichester College

‘I want to be a chef and this just made me want it more’ -that was the feedback from one student who got to share a kitchen with chefs from the Historic Sussex Hotels group last Thursday night.

The takeover event saw the two groups come together at Chichester College to host a pop-up restaurant, serving five exemplary courses to a packed dining room.

Historic Hotels takeover at Chichester College

Sam Wilde, 16, said: “It was exhilarating. I really enjoyed it and it was a huge learning experience for us.”

Martin Hadden, group executive chef, said the team were ‘delighted to work with and encourage young students showing an interest in our industry’.

He described the event as a ‘great opportunity’, which boasted ‘the buzz of a live kitchen’ and ‘lots of hands-on learning’.

“Perhaps we have helped the next Roux scholar or Michelin star,” he said, adding his thanks to the suppliers for their generous contributions.

Pontus Carminger, joint managing director of Historic Sussex Hotels – which owns Bailiffscourt, Ockenden Manor and The Spread Eagle – said it was the ‘most fantastic evening’ and praised the ‘delicious food and excellent service’.

He added: “Working in the hospitality industry, we have a responsibility to show and tell students what a great industry we work in and show our passion for it.

“The hospitality industry is all about people and since the economic crisis its contribution to the economy has grown faster than any other sector and it is continuing to provide a wealth of career opportunities.”

He thanked the college for the opportunity to work together and said the team ‘look forward to many more projects in the future’.

The evening, which saw diners donate what they thought the meal was worth, has so far raised £1,200, which will be utilised by the college to improve student learning.