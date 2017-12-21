Popular Midhurst cafe celebrates first birthday in new home

Popular Midhurst cafe Fitzcane’s has celebrated its first birthday in its new home at the bottom of North Street.

And with the total refurbishment of the grade II listed building complete, and one year of trading under their belts, owners Caroline Cheshire, Janie Jackson and Fiona Andrew raised a glass to celebrate the cafe’s first birthday.

“It’s been an incredible year,” said Caroline.

“Every season has been our first, and our learning curve has been steep.

“We love being on the ‘high street’ and had no idea just how many people visit Midhurst from all over the world. We have been able to recruit an incredible team, and are grateful for all the support our customers and Chichester District Council have given us.

“Being open seven days a week and bank holidays, we are closing for the whole of the Christmas week which will enable us to make improvements and spruce the place up.

“We can’t wait to start our second year!”

Caroline opened Fitzcane’s in Grange Road in 2014 in the former Frankie’s Cafe where it was an overnight success. But she ran into trouble with restrictions placed on her by the Cowdray Estate which owned the building and was forced to move.

