Post Office confirms plans to move Chichester branch for a second time

Plans have been announced for Post Office Limited (POL) to move its existing site at Sussex Stationers to WHSmith in North Street.

POL said the change, which is set to be in effect from January 24, is part of its 'continuing modernisation' of the Post Office network.

WHSmith in North Street

In a letter to its customers, network and sales director Roger Gale wrote: "The branch will continue to operate from the same premises, offering the same great range of products and services.

"Our priority is to ensure that we provide services that will meet customer needs, both now and into the future, in a way which will secure the long-term viability of Post Office services in Chichester."

Mr Gale said opening hours will also increase to include Saturday afternoons and Sundays.

It is the second time the branch has been moved in Chichester, after the relocation from its own building in West Street to British Bookshops Sussex Stationers – owned by WHSmith – in North Street, in 2016.

This move came despite uproar from the community at the Post Office's plan to create a ‘modern open-plan branch’ for customers.

The new move comes after an agreement by Post Office to expand the number of branches in WHSmith stores, to help 'secure high street Post Offices'.

Post Office said WHSmith currently runs 135 Post Offices within their high street stores throughout the country, and under the new agreement, up to a further 40 are planned to be relocated into stores in 2019.

It said this is to support the 'long-term sustainability' of Post Office branches and 'bringing longer opening hours for customers in many areas'.

Mr Gale said: “WHSmith and Post Office have worked together successfully for more than a decade and our collaboration helps to secure our services on high streets for years to come.

“We’re continuing to respond to unprecedented change on high streets and in consumer trends. By adapting to the needs of customers we’re making sure Post Offices will matter as much tomorrow as they do today, with services available when and where people want them, in convenient locations and open for longer hours, including Sundays."

The chairman of Newtown Residents Association, Keith Mitchelson, said business owners and residents already felt 'short changed ' as a result of the move from a main General Post Office to two till positions at the back of a shop.

He added: "It seems to me by moving to another shop and having to negotiate past narrow aisles loaded with merchandise together with queues at the W H Smith tills is a long way short of a professional service culture.

"I believe with so many retail units available in central Chichester then the obvious decision is to have a stand alone unit. It does not have to be vast."

Mr Gale said the recent move is the 'best way to run' Chichester Post Office.

He added: "The change of management of the branch to a retail partner rather than by us directly is a commercial decision and we are not seeking feedback on this aspect of the change.

"However, we welcome feedback and comments that can help inform our plans."

Post Office said the relocation of branches are 'subject to six-week local public consultations'.

People can express their views by email to comments@postoffice.co.uk or via a questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk. The unique code for the Chichester branch is 263937.

Alternatively, you can pick up a form from your nearest Post Office.

The closing date for responses is November 14.