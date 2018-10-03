Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delight Chichester crowds

Crowds erupted as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle greeted well wishers in Chichester.

The couple were formally greeted by the Mayor of Chichester Martyn Bell and the Lord Lieutenant of West Sussex Mrs Susan Pyper.

Heading straight for the waiting public as flags were waved and cheers erupted the royal couple took their time talking to the waiting crowd, taking nearly 20 minutes to shake hands with those that had waited in the autumn sun.

For one young onlooker it was all too much as the noise erupted but Prince Harry was straight on hand waving a little flag and talking to the little boy and his mother to calm him down.

They also delighted owners of dogs with Meghan bending down to stroke a guide dog, while calling Harry over to talk to the owner for a few seconds before moving on.

Meghan wore a green leather skirt from Hugo Boss, & Other Stories shirt with a Giorgio Armani camel coat.

What was clear from watching the royal couple interact with each other and the crowds is how natural they are and how much they seem to enjoy meeting the people that had waited outside for them.

Once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way down the line the fizz of excitement did not dampen with many onlookers talking to each other about the royal visit and what was said.

And it isn't over yet as the couple make their way to Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven.