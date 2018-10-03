Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inspired balcony artwork

A right royal masterpiece was on display at a hair and beauty in Chichester to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the city.

Buzby and Blue Beauty Salon, situated on The Hornet, had a themed display of the royal couple as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Chichester this morning as part of their first official visit to the county.

Royal visit artwork outside of Buzby and Blue Salon

Nigel Faulkner, co-owner of the salon chain, is renowned for his artwork which he hangs outside the shop with his latest, 'We may not have won the world cup but they're coming home.'

After hearing the news about the Duke and Duchess' visit last week, he set off to produce a piece of art fit for a prince.

Nigel explained how he planned to pull of a massive task in such a short space of time.

He said: "It was a bit of a rushed job.

"I wash hoping that we would have won the world cup and I would put up a whole royal balcony up of characters.

"So I've over painted my balcony characters with England shirts, but today we've just place the two of them up."