Princes set to close Chichester manufacturing plant

Food company Princes has confirmed it intends to close its Chichester manufacturing plant ‘by the end of 2020’.

The site in Terminus Road manufactures food products in glass jars, cans, pouches and microwavable pots and was first bought by Princes in 2002.

A spokesman for Princes said: “We can confirm we have commenced a consultation with employees at our Chichester site.

“We regret that under our proposal, we are forecasting the closure of the Chichester site by the end of 2020.

“This is not a course of action that has been taken lightly.

“We face unprecedented market conditions and it is crucial that we make significant changes to our operations to future proof our business.

“Princes Group has strong foundations for growth and will continue to invest in its UK and international operations.

“This will be a very concerning time for all those that will be affected by this announcement and their families, and we will be supporting them through this difficult period.”

It follows confirmation from Selsey employer Checkatrade that it plans to move its headquarters to Portsmouth.

