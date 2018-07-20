Princess Royal visits Cowdray Park

Her Royal Highness the Princess Royal was a guest of honour at Cowdray Park yesterday.

Cowdray Park Polo Club hosted the very special visitor, who is President of World Horse Welfare, for a fund-raising event to support the leading equine welfare charity.

Princess Anne visiting Cowdray Park Polo Club as president of World Horse Welfare. High Sheriff'Mrs Caroline Nicholls DL and Lord Cowdray await the arrival of the princess. Pic Steve Robards Pic SR1818877 SUS-180719-161807001

Princess Anne was greeted on arrival by Lord Cowdray in his role as Deputy Lord Lieutenant of the county.

As well as personally meeting many of the 100 guests, Her Royal Highness also enjoyed meeting Pongo and Star two of the successfully rehabilitated ponies brought to Cowdray Park by the charity.

The animals stories were demonstration on the day of how World Horse Welfare can transform the life of a horse or pony from desperate circumstances to good health and a happy life.

A spokesperson for Cowdray Park said the venue was ‘delighted’ to welcome the royal visitor, who arrived in style in a helicopter.

Princess Anne visiting Cowdray Park Polo Club as president of World Horse Welfare. Amy Gedge with Star and Zara Oakley with Pongo. Pic Steve Robards Pic SR1818907 SUS-180719-161818001

Other important guests included the High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls.

World Horse Welfare is international, improving the lives of equines in the UK and around the world through education, campaigning and hands-on care.

Princess Anne visiting Cowdray Park Polo Club as president of World Horse Welfare. Lord Cowdray await the arrival of the princess. Pic Steve Robards Pic SR1818900 SUS-180719-161756001

Princess Anne visiting Cowdray Park Polo Club as president of World Horse Welfare. Lord Cowdray with the princess. Pic Steve Robards Pic SR1818907 SUS-180719-161829001