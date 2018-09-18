Professor Brian Cox is coming to Sussex for a warm up show

Professor Brian Cox will perform a warm up gig for his new show, Universal, in Sussex.

A spokesman said: “Professor Cox makes challenging ideas accessible to all, exploring the vast, possibly infinite universe and our place within it from earth to the edges of the cosmos.”

He will be joined by his co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage, comedian Robin Ince who will oversee an audience Q&A.

The spokesman added: “Brian is perhaps the world’s foremost communicator of all things scientific. His innate ability to make highly complex matters enormously entertaining and easy to contemplate for the avid science bod or total novice alike has made his science television shows ground breaking in their audience reach and accessibility. The first-ever Professor Brian Cox Live tour was seen by over 150,000 people around the UK and Ireland, including a sell-out show at Wembley Arena.”

The show is on February 2, 2019, at The Hawth in Crawley.

For more information call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or visit: www.hawth.co.uk.

