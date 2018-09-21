Pub owner to 'push-on' with own event after Velo cancelled

Ben Burston, who owns the Rising Sun in Milland, said he wanted to put on an event that the community could attend, but will continue even after the event was cancelled.

He said: "It's a mixed sort of feeling. A lot of people are feeling very grateful today and it probably feels like the gods are on their side.

"We are going to continue doing what we are doing. We are going to push on and try and have a bit of fun."

Speaking before the cancellation, Ben said locals were 'outraged' by the road closures, which would have ran through the village, but added that he didn't want that to stop residents having a good time.

The news comes as many businesses and charities have a change of tack following the cancellation of Velo South.

