Pub of the Year 2019: Observer readers’ favourite revealed

The winner of the Observer Pub of the Year 2019 competition has been revealed

The Three Moles, in Selham, fought off competition from the other nine finalists to be named the readers’ favourite public house.

The Star, in Market Square, Petworth, came second, while The Crate and Apple, in Westgate, Chichester, finished third.

Voting started in the competition in September, with readers whittling down their top ten from a list of more than 100 pubs across the Observer’s patches.

The final round of voting to crown the Pub of the Year 2019 started on October 10 and closed last Monday (October 26).