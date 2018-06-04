Pupils don red, white and blue for wedding celebration

Churcher’s College Junior School and Nursery held a special red, white and blue day to mark the Royal Wedding celebrations.

Children from the entire school enjoyed a BBQ picnic lunch and a red, white and blue themed ‘mufti’ day.

This was a build up to the main event of the day - a wedding celebration in Reception class.

The children enjoyed writing invitations to send out to Mrs Robinson, the headteacher, and their brothers and sisters at school.

They made wedding cards to congratulate Harry and Meghan.

The children looked a picture in their wedding outfits, dressing up, smart home clothes and mufti outfits throughout the day.

All raised their glasses and said a great big cheers to celebrate at the wedding breakfast, toasting and feasting on lemonade and scones.