Quality class entries at Northchapel show

This year’s Northchapel Vegetable and Flower Show, included classes in vegetables, herbs, soft fruit, flowers, flower arranging, baking, craft, photography and children’s classes.

Held on Sunday, July 15, at Northchapel Village Hall, the show was well supported with some quality produce and baking on display.

The children's section

An adult craft class was introduced for the first time, and the winning entry by Nicola Hunt was also judged ‘Best in Show’.

The children’s classes received around 50 entries, including drawings and colouring-in sheets.

Sarah Bound organised the event, assisted by Denise Lunn, Jane and Laura Dadswell, and Daphne Trussler. The raffle was run by Stephanie Hipkiss and a tombola by Daphne Trussler, with teas being served by Jan Glover.

Prize winners were Julian Moss (Ern Talman Trophy for Vegetables and Barlow Trophy for most points in Show, Jeff Pullen (Ruth and Andrew Vivian Flower Trophy), Pam Bruce (Flower Arrangement Salver), Virginia Morgan (Valerie Moss Trophy for Scented Rose), Jane Walter (Baking Trophy), Nicola Hunt (Adult Craft and Winterton Trophy for Best in Show), John Morgan (Drinks), James Smith (Fruit and Men’s Bake-Off), and S. Grenstead (Preserves).

The Bloke's Bake Off

The show received Parish Council funding and the prizes were presented by the Rev Peter Hayes.

Children’s prizes were provided by Daphne Trussler and Robin Walter provided the prize for the photography competition.